Sports, Wednesday, September 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Holy Trinity Sweeps New London, Regional Wrap-up:

Holy Trinity got 15 kills from senior hitter Claire Pothitakis as the Crusaders swept New London last night in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference tilt.

Do-it-all star Kassi Randolph had an outstanding night for the Crusaders finishing with 18 assists, 12 kills, 11 digs and three assists.

Senior libero Maria Rauenbuehler led the Crusader defense with 23 digs, while Taylor Crabtree finished with 18.

New London was paced offensively by Marah Hartrick, their 2020 Homecoming Queen, who ended the night with eight kills. Sofie Reighard and Natalie Burden both had seven kills, while Keura Williams had six.

Holy Trinity won 25-21, 25-21 and 25-16 — their fourth win in a row in the series.

New London slipped to 10-5, they’ll take on Van Buren this Thursday evening.

Other area games from last night:

Fairfield 3, Keokuk 2

Central Lee 3, Burlington Notre Dame 1

Mount Pleasant Girls’ Finish 1st, Boys’ 2nd at Washington:

Junior Abby Blint ran 20:44.24 as the Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ cross country team picked up a team championship last night at the Washington Demon Invite as the Washington Golf and Country Club.

Blint was nearly :45 seconds better than second-place Malena Bloomquist of Fairfield, who clocked a time of 21:27.83.

Mount Pleasant sophomore Belle Meador placed third running 21:52.12.

Cristina Carthey, Elsie Lange and Audrey Lord were all Top-15 finishers for Lyle Murray’s group.

Washington placed second with 49 points while Fairfield finished in third with 65 points.

The meet victory is the second in a row for the girls’ program.

Meanwhile on the boys’ side of things, freshman Ben Carthey ran 18:36.66, good for 6th overall as the Panther boys’ finished in second place in the Washington Invite.

Luke Ryon and Nathan McWilliams went 8th and 9th respectively, while Logan Lee and Isaac Rynders finished back-to-back at 11th and 12th overall.

Gannon McNamee placed 15th to round out the Panthers top scorers.

Fairfield was mere points better than Mount Pleasant to capture the team crown.

Washington finished in third, followed up by Lone Tree, Highland and Keokuk.

Both teams will be off until next Monday when they travel to Hillcrest Academy.

Racing will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday night.

IATC Announces Latest Individual Rankings:

The latest iteration of the Iowa High School Track and Cross Country rankings have been released and Danville-New London’s Ty Carr remains at No. 8 this week.

Carr is one of two Danville-New London boys’ runners ranked.

The second?

Alexander Julian, who checks in this week at No. 13.

In Girls’ 2A, Addison Parrott has surged all the way up to No. 2 this week after spending the last couple of weeks in the 6-to-10 range.

Parrott is peaking and finding her stride at the right time for a dangerous Danville-New London team.

Williamsburg junior Ruth Jennings is the new top-ranked runner in 2A.

There are no area runners ranked in either the boys’ or girls’ 1A poll.

MLB Wild Card Series Scoreboard:

The first set of Best-of-Three Wild Card Series games were played yesterday in Major League Baseball, here’s a look at how things played out yesterday:

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

NY Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

NBA Finals Begin Tonight:

The 2020 NBA Finals begin tonight as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will battle LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game one tip-time is set for 8:00 p.m. on the ESPN Family of Networks.

Mount Pleasant 7th Grade Football Wins:

The Mount Pleasant 7th Grade football team picked up an 18-0 win yesterday over Burlington.

Jaymisen Rich, Ramzy Davis and Roen Bailey all had touchdowns for the group.

The win improved them to 3-1.