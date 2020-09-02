Sports, Wednesday, September 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Volleyball Seeking Second Win Tomorrow:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team will be looking for win number two tomorrow night when they play host to the Washington Demons in a varsity matchup.

The Panthers went 0-4 over the weekend at Clear Creek-Amana’s tournament, losing 2-1 to Iowa valley and South Tama and 2-0 to the Clippers and West Liberty.

Meanwhile, Washington has only played one contest, a 3-0 sweep loss to Mid-Prairie.

Tomorrow’s match will be the first played at Mount Pleasant High School.

Superintendent John Henriksen said on his weekly program face coverings will be mandatory to attend all Panther home games this fall.

First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.

IATC Individual Cross Country Rankings Released:

The IATC has released their second batch of individual cross country rankings and several local athletes have been honored.

Beginning in 2A Boys’ Danville-New London’s Ty Carr checks in at #10, while Alexander Julian — also of Danville-New London is #12.

Oliver Sowell, a senior running for Danville-New London, is ranked this week at #25 in 2A.

On the girls’ side of 2A, Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott checks in at #3 overall, behind only Danielle Hostetler of Mid-Prairie and Ella Waddle of Panorama.

In Boys’ 1A, Winfield Mount-Union senior Brody Barton is ranked this week at #28, as well.

The full rankings can be found here.

Iowa State to Honor Trice This Year:

(Via Radio Iowa)

The Iowa State football team will wear Jack Trice patches on their jerseys this season.

The first black student-athlete in Iowa State history, Trice died tragically from injuries suffered in the second game of his career at Minnesota in 1923.

Iowa State University has paid tribute to Trice with a statue and by naming its football stadium in his honor in 1997, the only FBS school in the nation to have a stadium name dedicated to an African-American.

The patch resembles the uniform design Trice wore in 1923.

Iowa State will open their season September 12th, at home against Louisiana.

Big Ten Getting White House Pressure, Aid to Play This Fall:

The Big Ten Conference is getting pressure and perhaps aid from top government officials to play football this fall, reports have announced.

Conference commissioner Kevin Warren held a telephone conference with United States President Donald Trump yesterday, discussing how the conference can return to playing football as soon as possible.

Big Ten official said there was still a lot of work to do and emphasized that the league’s presidents and chancellors would have to approve any plans.

Reports also surfaced yesterday that the White House could help with rapid testing kits that were a major sticking point in the Big Ten cancelling their season earlier in August.

MLB Scoreboard (9/1):

St. Louis 16, Cincinnati 2

Miami 3, Toronto 2

New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 0

Atlanta 10, Boston 3

Baltimore 9, New York Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7

Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Texas 6, Houston 5 — 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

LA Dodgers 6, Arizona 3