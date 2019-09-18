Sports, Wednesday, September 18th

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team started hot but fizzled out late falling in four games to conference foe Fort Madison last night.

The Panthers won game one 25-16 then dropped the ensuing three games; 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20.

Mount Pleasant is now 3-13 on the year.

They’ll take part in a tournament this Saturday at Ottumwa.

Mount Pleasant freshman and JV also played last night.

The freshman fell in three games, while JV were swept.

In other area volleyball last night:

WACO fell in four games to West Burlington; 13-25, 25-16, 21-25, 11-25.

#15 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union cruised past Columbus, sweeping them 25-18, 25-13, 25-8. Jenna Buffington had 21 kills in the victory for the Wolves.

#5 (1A) Holy Trinity defeated rival Burlington Notre Dame in four games; 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, and 25-13.

High School Football:

“I’ll let them decide, they’ll probably come up with something none of us will actually understand.”

That’s what Mediapolis (3-0) head coach Brian Borrison said after being asked if he’s got a nickname for his talented stable of backs.

That stable he’s referring to: junior Josh Darbyshire, and seniors Klay Foster and Briar Johnson.

Why don’t we just settle on the three-headed monster?

After all, those three gashed Pekin for 223 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldog’s 27-21 win last Friday night.

And the cool thing?

Each of them bring a little something different to the Mediapolis ground and pound offense.

“Briar probably has the best vision of the bunch, he’s more of a scat-back.” Borrison explained.

“Klay is more of a downhill runner, he’s going to run hard.”

“And, Josh, well he’s kind of a mixture of the two, he’ll run through you and he’ll put a move on you. He’s probably our most talented receiver of those three.”

Borrison and his staff have found multiple ways to get their play-makers the ball and it’s not just one guy each week.

That unselfish attitude — from the coaching staff on down — has allowed the Bulldogs to climb into the top-10 in many polls and remain undefeated.

“We can’t run our offense without them being unselfish. They are always blocking for each other and that goes to them for buying in” Borrison said.

Borrison said that he wants his guys fresh as the season wears on as the Bulldogs have lofty postseason goals.

“Gone are the days of the workhorse running back. If we can find way to spread the wealth in the backfield we’ll keep our guys fresher we see a lot of advantages with that.”

Whatever buttons Borrison and his offensive staff have been pushing are clearly working.

The Bulldogs head into their homecoming Week Four matchup with Louisa-Muscatine undefeated and the three of those young men all have 200-plus rushing yards.

They’ve combined for 15 touchdowns between them, as well.

Kick-off Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at Mediapolis High School.

Radio Iowa Football Poll:

The latest Radio Iowa football poll was announced earlier this week and there was some movers and shakers in the area, district and with Mount Pleasant opponents this season.

Eight-man

Don Bosco (3-0), LW #1 @ Janesville Turkey Valley (3-0), LW #2 @ Springville New London (3-0), LW #3 vs Lone Tree Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #4 @ River Valley Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0), LW #6 @ Boyer Valley Audubon (3-1), LW #7 @ Woodbine English Valleys (3-0), LW (X) vs HLV (Victor) Lenox (4-0), LW #8 @ East Union Harris-Lake Park (3-0), LW (X) vs AR-WE-VA Newell-Fonda (2-1), LW #10 @ Kingsley-Pierson\

Class 1A

West Sioux (3-0), LW #1 vs LeMars Gehlen Dike-New Hartford (3-0), LW #2 @ Union (LaPorte City) Van Meter (3-0), LW #3 @ Woodward-Granger West Branch (3-0), LW #4 @ Tipton West Lyon (3-0), LW #5 vs MOC-Floyd Valley South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #8 @ 2A #9 Southeast Valley Western Christian (Hull) (3-0), LW #7 @ Central Lyon Mediapolis (3-0), LW #6 vs Louisa-Muscatine Mount Ayr (3-0), LW #9 @ Clarke (Osceola) Treynor (3-0), LW #10 @ Red Oak

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (3-0), LW #1 vs #4 North Scott Solon (3-0), LW #2 vs Davenport Assumption Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #3 vs West Delaware North Scott (3-0), LW #4 @ #1 Western Dubuque Lewis Central (3-0), LW #6 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson Glenwood (3-0), LW #7 vs Dallas Center-Grimes Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1), LW #10 @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Washington (3-0), LW (X) @ West Liberty Webster City (3-0), LW #9 vs 2A #3 Algona Pella (2-1), LW #5 @ Carlisle

The full Radio Iowa poll can be found HERE.

High School Cross Country:

The latest Iowa Run Jump Throw rankings were released and several area runners are ranked according to the poll.

Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon clocks in at #6 in the 3A girls poll currently.

In 2A girls’ New London junior Addison Parrott is #8.

In 1A boys’ Matt Hellige of Holy Trinity Catholic is ranked #24.

The full rankings can be found HERE.