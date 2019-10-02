Sports, Wednesday, October 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

Another meet. More Domination.

It’s all in a night’s work for Lyle Murray’s Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ cross country team.

The Panthers got another first-place finish from Abby Ryon as the Panther girls’ crushed the competition at the Washington Invite last night.

Ryon ran 21:23.76, almost a full minute better than second place.

Coincidentally enough, the second place finisher was Panther sophomore Abby Blint, who ran 22:12.80.

Maggie Jennings finished in 4th while Cristina Carthey (7th), Kendall Dascher (8th), Monroe Swain (9th) and Belle Meador (10th) all contributed to the scoring effort.

Senior Claire Holtkamp finished in 12th for the Panthers who suffocated the top-15.

All told, the Panthers finished with a team score of 22, 62 points lower than that of second place Fort Madison.

Here’s the full team standings:

Mount Pleasant, 22 Fort Madison, 84 Fairfield, 106 Washington, 111 Highland, 146 Sigourney, 239

On the boys’ side, senior Logan White was a top-10 finisher, while Luke Ryon went 19:43.28 for 11th as the Panther boys’ finished 4th overall.

White ran 19:38.37 good enough for 9th.

Nathan McWilliams, a promising sophomore, ran 20:27.80 which placed him 16th.

Gabe Feldmann went 21:14.93 for 24th.

Here’s the full team standings from yesterday:

Fort Madison, 52 Fairfield, 53 Washington, 53 Mount Pleasant, 98 Sigourney, 231 Highland, 282

In middle school, the boys’ placed 4th overall and were paced by Ben Carthey’s 2nd place time.

Nate Stroud followed in 18th place, Brayton Hutson (19th), Coleman Mowery (23rd), and Kaiden Dietzenbach (25th) also scored for the Panthers.

The girls finished 3rd as a team with Elsie Lange taking top honors for the Panthers in 3rd place. Natalie McCormick was 12th, followed by Alexis Wagner in 14th, Charice Auwerda in 16th, and Addison Bentler in 19th place.

The race was held at Washington Golf and Country Club.

Prep Volleyball:

The Burlington Grayhounds’ got off to a fast start and never looked back as the #15 team in 4A swept the Panthers — ending their two match win streak last night.

With the victory, the Grayhounds earned their first ever conference championship in volleyball in school history.

Burlington, now 17-2, won 25-8, 25-15 and 25-14 to secure the top crown in the Southeast Conference.

Mount Pleasant, who never held a lead at any point last night, is now 5-17 and 1-4 in conference play.

It’s been quite the turnaround for Burlington High School, who per the Hawk Eye, are just eight years removed from a 0-23 season.

In Freshman:

25-23 Mount Pleasant

25-19 Burlington

15-10 Mount Pleasant

In JV:

Mount Pleasant 19, Burlington 25

Mount Pleasant 15, Burlington 25

Mount Pleasant will be off until Thursday when they host Knoxville at home, match-time is set for 6:45 p.m.

Other prep volleyball from our area last night:

WACO fell to Cardinal, 3-1.

High School Football:

The latest Radio Iowa Football Poll has been announced and there are just two area or district teams ranked this week:

Class 4A

WDM Valley (5-0), LW #1 @ Urbandale Dowling Catholic (4-1), LW #2 vs DSM Lincoln Cedar Falls (5-0), LW #3 @ CR Jefferson (Thur) Bettendorf (4-1), LW #4 vs Burlington Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-1), LW #5 vs CR Washington Ankeny Centennial (4-1), LW #6 @ #7 S.E. Polk Southeast Polk (4-1), LW #7 vs #6 Centennial Ankeny (2-3), LW #8 vs DSM Hoover Fort Dodge (4-1), LW #9 @ DSM Roosevelt Waukee (2-3), LW (X) @ DSM East

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (5-0), LW #1 @ Center Point-Urbana Solon (5-0), LW #2 @ #8 Washington Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0), LW #3 @ Dubuque Wahlert Lewis Central (5-0), LW #4 vs Winterset Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1), LW #5 @ Humboldt North Scott (4-1), LW #6 vs Iowa City Liberty Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1), LW #7 @ LeMars Washington (5-0), LW #8 vs #2 Solon Independence (5-0), LW #9 @ Waterloo East Norwalk (4-1), LW #10 @ North Polk

Class 2A

Waukon (5-0), LW #1 vs Oelwein Clear Lake (5-0), LW #2 vs #9 Crestwood Algona (5-0), LW #3 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL Waterloo Columbus (5-0), LW #4 @ Anamosa Des Moines Christian (4-0), LW #5 @ Centerville (tonight) Greene County (5-0), LW #6 vs Carroll Kuemper Benton (5-0), LW #7 @ #10 Nevada OABCIG (5-0), LW #8 vs Atlantic Crestwood (3-2), LW #9 @ #2 Clear Lake Nevada (4-1), LW (X) vs #7 Benton

Class 1A

West Sioux (5-0), LW #1 @ #7 Western Christian Dike-New Hartford (5-0), LW #2 vs East Marshall Van Meter (5-0), LW #3 vs West Central Valley West Branch (5-0), LW #4 at North Cedar West Lyon (5-0), LW #5 vs Unity Christian South Central Calhoun (5-0), LW #6 vs South Hamilton Western Christian (5-0), LW #7 vs #1 West Sioux Iowa City Regina (4-1), LW #8 @ South Hardin Mount Ayr (5-0), LW #9 @ Panorama Treynor (5-0), LW #10 vs Underwood

Class A

West Hancock (5-0), LW #1 @ North Union Saint Ansgar (5-0), LW #2 vs Hudson North Tama (5-0), LW #3 @ #5 Grundy Center Westwood (Sloan) (5-0), LW #4 vs Woodbury Central Grundy Center (5-0), LW #6 vs #3 North Tama BGM (Brooklyn) (5-0), LW #7 @ Belle Plaine South O’Brien (5-0), LW #8 vs MMCRU MFL MarMac (5-0), LW #10 @ Maquoketa Valley South Winneshiek (4-1), LW (X) @ Nashua-Plainfield Earlham (4-1), LW (X) @ AHSTW

Eight-man

Don Bosco (5-0), LW #1 @ Northwood-Kensett Turkey Valley (5-0), LW #2 vs Lansing-Kee Remsen St. Mary’s (5-0), LW #3 @ #8 Harris-Lake Park Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0), LW #4 @ #5 Audubon Audubon (5-1), LW #5 vs #4 Coon Rapids-Bayard Lenox (6-0), LW #6 @ S.E. Warren Easton Valley (5-0), LW (X) @ Central City Harris-Lake Park (5-0), LW #8 vs #3 Remsen St. Mary’s Newell-Fonda (4-1), LW #9 @ AR-WE-VA CAM (5-0), LW (X) @ Woodbine

The Mount Pleasant 7th Grade football team defeated Fairfield last night, 14-0 for their first win of the season.

The Fairfield offense had negative total yards of offense.

Sacks

Gage Whaley

William Birdsell x3

Fumble Recoveries

Izaac Zhilman

Bryton Weir

Interceptions

Cooper Coleman

Payton Walker had two rushing touchdowns for the Panthers who play at home versus Burlington next Tuesday.