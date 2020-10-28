Sports, Wednesday, October 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Three Area Programs Vie for State Berths Today:

Tonight, at least one area program will punch their ticket to the Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament.

In our featured matchup on KILJ-FM it will be No. 14 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame battling with (UR) WACO for a chance to head to the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.

WACO upset No. 10 Lisbon 3-2 on Monday night to earn their trip to Mount Pleasant High School this evening.

The Warriors are led by terrific senior outside hitter Morgan Graber. Graber was sublime in the teams’ win over Lisbon with 19 kills on 54 attack attempts.

Sophomore setter Grace Coble was on fire, Monday as well, with 32 helpers — for her efforts this season Coble was named First Team All-SEISC-South Division.

Defensively, the lynchpin for the Warriors is First Team All-SEISC-South Division libero Aubri Garnsey.

Garsney was an eraser Monday against Lisbon, digging 32 attack attempts, providing just under seven digs per set.

Meanwhile, their opponent tonight is the red-hot and 14th ranked Nikes of Burlington Notre Dame who have seen their fortunes turn around in more than one way this year.

The Nikes have won 11 straight games since an early October appeal was approved by the IGHSAU that allowed several Illinois High School players to play for Notre Dame this year.

The appeal process came after Girls’ Union Director Jean Berger originally had denied their applications for eligibility at the start of the year.

Since the appeal was approved and eligibility was granted, the Nikes have been a new team winning again, 11 straight matches, and going an electric 30-5 in set play.

The Nikes are coming off a thrilling 3-2 win Monday night over No. 8 Holy Trinity, who saw their 10-year run to the State Tournament come to a close.

The matchup tonight comes as the second this year, Notre Dame took the first 3-1 on October 8th.

First serve this evening is set for 7:00 p.m. from Mount Pleasant High School.

On the AM dial, No. 11 New London will look to secure a spot in the 1A State Field when they scrap with undefeated No. 5 Southeast Warren at Ottumwa Middle School

The Warhawks have swept their way to the Region 5 Finals, taking down East Union and Southwest Valley rather handedly.

But, as has New London.

The Tigers are playing some of their best volleyball of the season, earmarked by a 25-3 set three win over previously 23-3 Melcher-Dallas on Monday, a game that secured a sweep for the Tigers.

New London enters play tonight 21-7.

A balanced offensive attack is led by sophomore hitter Keaura Williams, who is averaging 2.9 kills per set and leads the team with 212 kills this season.

Sofie Reighard, Paris Wilka and Natalie Burden all chip in offensively for Maureen Heath’s swiss army knife attack.

Defenisvely, Kyra Linkin, a Second Team All-SEISC-South Division honoree, is as good as it gets in the area.

Linkin eclipsed 1,000 career digs in their first round matchup and is averaging 4.3 digs per set.

For Southeast Warren, sophomore Alivia Ruble leads the club with 3.4 kills per set. Josie Hartman is second in kills, averaging 2.2 per set for the Warhawks.

This will be the second meeting All-Time between the schools, with New London capturing a sweep victory over the Warhawks on October 30th, 2015.

Tonight’s game can be heard on KILJ-AM, John Kuhens will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m.

IGHSAU Announces 3A/4A/5A Brackets:

CLASS 3A

#1 Osage vs. #8 Humboldt, Monday at 8 p.m.

#4 Davenport Assumption vs. #5 Unity Christian, Tuesday at 10 a.m.

#2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. #7 Red Oak, Monday at 8 p.m.

#3 Mount Vernon vs. #6 Union, Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Semis: Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Championship: Thursday at 3 p.m.

CLASS 4A

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. #8 Dallas Center-Grimes, Monday at 3 p.m.

#4 Western Dubuque vs. #5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Monday at 5:30 p.m.

#2 North Scott vs. #7 Gilbert, Monday at 3 p.m.

#3 Glenwood vs. #6 West Delaware, Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Semis: Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Championship: Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

#1 Dowling Catholic vs. Dubuque Hempstead, Monday at 10 a.m.

#4 West Des Moines Valley vs. #5 Iowa City Liberty, Monday at 12:30 p.m.

#2 Ankeny vs. #7 Ankeny Centennial, Monday at 10 a.m.

#3 Pleasant Valley vs. #6 Cedar Falls, Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Semis: Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Championship: Thursday at 10 a.m.

Garza Named Preseason All-American:

University of Iowa senior men’s basketball standout Luka Garza has been named a preseason first-team All-American by CBS Sports.

Garza (6-foot-11, 265 pounds) was the National College Basketball Player of the Year by six national outlets and the Big Ten Player of the Year last season.

A unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection, Garza became the first Iowa men’s basketball student-athlete to earn National Player of the Year distinction.

The center was also named the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year and Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.