Sports, Wednesday, October 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

The #7 ranked (1A) New London Tiger volleyball barely broke a sweat in their opening round playoff victory over the winless Hillcrest Academy Ravens, last night.

New London won 25-8, 25-8, and 25-12 to move on to the second round of the Class 1A Region 8 playoffs.

The Tigers next opponent will be Keota, who’ll enter the match with a record of 5-16.

Keota defeated Tri-County in their first round matchup last night, 25-13, 25-15, 25-22.

Addie Pry led the charge for the Tigers, finishing with 13 kills, Sofie Reighard added seven, while Alexa Wenger chipped in with four.

Aliyah Christensen recorded 24 assists.

She also tied with Wenger for the team-high in digs, with six.

New London will host Keota next Monday in the second round of the Class 1A Region 8 playoffs. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.

WACO was also victorious last night, blitzing Highland in a sweep victory, 25-4, 25-8, and 25-12.

The Warriors got double digit kill efforts from Lona Farrier (11) and Morgan Graber (10) to pull away for the victory.

Laney Graber posted a match-high 29 assists, while Aubri Garnsey had 21 digs in the back row for the Warriors.

In the next round, the 22-11 Warriors will battle with North Mahaska who slipped by Sigourney in four sets, last night.

That game will be held in Wayland.

Winfield-Mount Union ran into a buzz saw last night as the Nikes from Notre Dame High School rolled to their sixth straight win defeating the Wolves in sweep fashion, 25-19, 25-13 and 25-15.

For the Nikes, it sets up a date with #8 (1A) Holy Trinity Catholic, Monday at Shottenkirk Gymnasium.

Winfield closes their season 18-13 losing six of their last seven.

KILJ will have coverage of the Holy Trinity and Burlington Notre Dame match next Monday, on FM-105.5.

Other finals from last night:

Danville swept Pekin, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17. The Bears, now 8-17, will take on #2 Mediapolis in Mediapolis on Monday.

Prep Football:

The latest Radio Iowa football poll was announced and there was little movement as we dive head-first into the ultimate week of the Iowa High School Football season.

Here’s the full poll:

Class 4A

WDM Valley (8-0), LW #1 vs DSM North Dowling Catholic (7-1), LW #2 @ Sioux City North Cedar Falls (8-0), LW #3 vs CR Prairie Cedar Rapids Kennedy (7-1), LW #4 vs Burlington (Thurs) Ankeny Centennial (7-1), LW #5 @ Sioux City West (Thurs) Southeast Polk (6-2), LW #6 @ DSM Roosevelt Bettendorf (6-2), LW #7 vs Davenport Central Ankeny (5-3), LW #8 vs Sioux City East Waukee (5-3), LW #9 @ Johnston Linn-Mar (Marion) (6-2), LW (X) vs Pleasant Valley

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (8-0), LW #1 vs Maquoketa Solon (8-0), LW #2 @ Fairfield Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-1), LW #3 vs Marion Dallas Center-Grimes (7-1), LW #4 vs Carroll North Scott (7-1), LW #5 @ Davenport Assumption (Thurs) Lewis Central (7-1), LW #6 @ ADM (Adel) Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1), LW #7 vs Storm Lake Independence (8-0), LW #8 vs Decorah Norwalk (7-1), LW #9 @ Gilber Pella (6-2), LW (X) @ Grinnell

Class 2A

Waukon (8-0), LW #1 @ North Fayette Valley Clear Lake (8-0), LW #2 vs #8 Iowa Falls-Alden Algona (8-0), LW #3 vs Southeast Valley Greene County (8-0), LW #4 @ #5 OABCIG OABCIG (8-0), LW #6 vs #4 Greene County Waterloo Columbus (7-1), LW #7 @ Monticello Benton (7-1), LW #8 @ Vinton-Shellsburg Iowa Falls-Alden (6-2), LW (X) @ #2 Clear Lake Des Moines Christian (7-1), LW #5 vs Saydel Williamsburg (5-3), LW (X) vs Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford (8-0), LW #1 vs #8 Iowa City Regina Van Meter (8-0), LW #2 vs Clarinda West Branch (8-0), LW #3 vs Dyersville Beckman Western Christian (8-0), LW #4 @ #7 West Lyon South Central Calhoun (8-0), LW #5 vs Pocahontas Area West Sioux (7-1), LW #6 @ Emmetsburg West Lyon (7-1), LW #7 vs #4 Western Christian Iowa City Regina (7-1), LW #8 @ #1 Dike-New Hartford Treynor (8-0), LW #9 vs Cherokee Sigourney-Keota (8-0), LW #10 vs Mediapolis

Class A

West Hancock (8-0), LW #1 vs Blemond-Klemme Saint Ansgar (8-0), LW #2 @ Central Springs North Tama (8-0), LW #3 vs BCLUW MFL MarMac (8-0), LW #5 @ Alburnett Grundy Center (7-1), LW #4 @ Wapsie Valley Earlham (7-1), LW #6 vs Nodaway Valley Woodbury Central (7-1), LW #8 @ West Monona Edgewood-Colesburg (6-2), LW #7 vs Clayton Ridge BGM (Brooklyn) (7-1), LW #9 @ Cardinal (Eldon) South O’Brien (7-1), LW #10 @ Hinton

Eight-man

Don Bosco (8-0), LW #1 vs Riceville Turkey Valley (8-0), LW #2 @ Central Elkader Remsen St. Mary’s (8-0), LW #3 @ Siouxland Christian Audubon (8-1), LW #4 vs #8 CAM Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-1), LW #7 @ Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Harris-Lake Park (7-1), LW #8 @ Kingsley-Pierson Easton Valley (7-1), LW #5 vs West Central (Maynard) CAM (7-1), LW #6 @ #4 Audubon Fremont-Mills (5-1), LW (X) @ Stanton-Essex Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-2), LW (X) @ Colo-Nesco

College News:

State representatives Joe Mitchell, a Republican from Mt. Pleasant and Democrat Ras Smith of Waterloo, plan to introduce a bill in the legislative in January that would allow college athletes to be paid. California governor Gavin Newsom signed the first bill to do this, which would take effect in 2023.

Former Iowa Hawkeye wide receiver Marvin McNutt, told KCRG he supports this type of bill.

“The N-C-A-A makes a whole lot of money off of college athletes, and at this point in the day and age, they’ve got to turn some things around” McNutt told reporters.

Representative Mitchell did make mention, however, that the bill is still in its early stages.

“This is saying that if somebody’s going to use your name and your face and what you do on the field as advertising or promoting a brand, which you can get paid for that,” Mitchell explained.

The NCAA, which governs most college athletics, has said it is against such a measure, arguing that players receive other benefits like scholarships. Mitchell argues it’s a free market issue.

“Specific individuals that bring a ton of value to the school and a lot of revenue to the school, they should be able to make money off their own names,” Mitchell says. “And it’s regardless of whether you’re in football or tennis or golf. They all have the same ability to do that.”

The Iowa Board of Regents communications director said the board doesn’t have any comment on this proposal right now and is waiting until the bill is filed to see what exactly the proposal says.