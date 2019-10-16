Sports, Wednesday, October 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

As we promised, yesterday was a banner day for area volleyball with ranked teams playing and conference tournament titles up for grabs.

Starting with Mount Pleasant, the Panthers battled in yesterday’s Southeast Conference volleyball tournament and it was #15 Burlington winning the tournament, sweeping the competition.

The tournament title comes on the heels of clinching the regular season title in a sweep over Mount Pleasant.

Burlington defeated Fort Madison yesterday to earn the title, while Mount Pleasant took on Fairfield — and lost — and Keokuk.

The Panthers will open the post-season this time a week from now, at home against Fairfield.

Burlington improved to 23-4 with their tournament victory.

The New London Tiger volleyball team improved to 26-8 last night, with a 3-0 sweep of Cardinal of Eldon.

New London blasted Cardinal 25-8 in set one, then cruised to 25-23 and 25-14 wins to earn their seventh straight match.

Cardinal fell to 15-13.

New London will open up their post-season dreams next Tuesday when they host the Ravens from Hillcrest Academy in New London.

WACO battled hard, but were ultimately swash buckled by top-ranked Van Buren last night.

The Warriors were swept, but played tough games through and through giving Van Buren everything they could handle and then some.

Despite the loss, WACO is still a very solid 21-11, while Van Buren improved to 29-4.

WACO will host Highland in their first-round playoff matchup next week, while Van Buren will welcome in Cardinal.

In what we thought we would be the match of the night, I don’t think we were disappointed. Winfield-Mount Union forced #2 Mediapolis into extras in set one, went toe-to-toe in set two and were eventually overwhelmed in set three as they dropped to the Bulldogs.

Mediapolis was pushed to the brink in set one, narrowly escaping with a 27-25 win. Winfield again pushed the Bulldogs in set two, but Mediapolis held on for the 25-21 victory.

It was all Mediapolis in set three, however, as the Bulldogs surged to a 25-13 victory.

Winfield is 18-12 on the season, while Mediapolis improved to 36-1.

The Wolves will square off with Burlington Notre Dame in opening round playoff action, while Mediapolis will await the winner of Danville and Pekin.

Holy Trinity and Central Lee also locked horns last night and what a contest that turned out to be. A back-and-forth affair ended with a Central Lee victory in five sets, as the Hawks won the final two sets to earn their 22nd victory on the season.

Holy Trinity seemed to take control with a 25-22 set three victory only to see the Hawks rally back for a 25-22 set four victory and a 15-12 set five victory.

The Crusaders, now 23-9, will be at #2 Mediapolis this Thursday.

Central Lee will begin their post-season push at West Burlington a week from today.

Prep Football:

The latest Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI rankings have been released and the Mount Pleasant Panthers are still in good standing despite their loss to Solon, last week.

The Panthers clock in at #17 in this week’s RPI poll in Class 3A, only two spots behind their Week 9 opponent Washington.

Solon has climbed up to #1 in the Class 3A RPI, a deserving spot for an impressive team.

As the rankings currently stand, the Panthers would need a team in front of them — or two — to lose in order for them to claw into the 3A field.

The good news?

Mount Pleasant controls that destiny.

Wins over Fort Madison and Washington, again who is #15 in the RPI rankings, would almost surely be enough based on the computer rankings of today.

However, things are fluid and can change on a dime.

In 8-man, with back-to-back impressive victories, Mark McSorley’s New London Tigers continue to climb up the RPI rankings.

In this week’s edition, the Tigers claim the #19 spot, only percentage points behind #16, which in theory, is the final playoff spot.

WACO is 31st, while Winfield is 44th.

In 1A, Brian Borrison’s Mediapolis Bulldogs, up to 6-1 now, are #18 in this week’s installment.

The Mount Pleasant 8th grade football team ended their season with a perfect 6-0 record after beating Ottumwa last night 44-8. The offense was led by Maison Sloat who had 3 rushing TD’s.

Payton Hagans had 2 TD passes to Payson Coleman.

Kawon Trent added two kickoff returns for TD’s.

The defense was led by Harmon Ensminger with 6 tackles. Payton Hagans and Ben Newton each had 5 tackles.

The team was coached by Ronnie Ashton and Marshall Cotton.