Sports, Wednesday, November 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Holy Trinity Catholic got punched in the mouth a little bit. Maybe, just maybe, there was a chink in the armor this year.

After all, New London did beat them earlier this year.

But, as we’ve all come to expect, it was Melissa Freesmeier’s group — and her own experience — leading the charge as the Crusaders clinched another state tournament trip defeating New London inside a packed Bloodhound Gymnasium.

New London grabbed the first olive of the night, defeating Holy Trinity in a back-and-forth affair in set one, 25-23.

After that, however, it was all Holy Trinity.

The Crusaders took games two, three and four 25-14, 25-20, 25-21.

Junior outside hitter Claire Pothitakis led the charge offensively — and she was incredible — with 26 kills on 61 attack attempts.

Kassi Randolph and Avery Hopper each had 14 kills, while freshman Brooke Mueller had 12, including the match deciding effort in the fourth set.

The do-it-all Randolph also had a team-high 34 assists, while Bailey Hellweg chipped in with 24.

Libero Maria Rauenbuehler had 29 digs to pace the Crusader offense.

Addie Pry and Alexa Wenger led the offensive work for New London while Sofie Reighard and Marah Hartrick also chipped in with strong performances.

Holy Trinity now will take part in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A State Tournament as they #7 seed.

They’ll open up their tournament on Wednesday of next week, against Council Bluffs St. Albert at 6:00 p.m. on Court Two at the U.S. Cellular Center.

KILJ will have coverage of their tournament beginning next week.

In Class 2A, the #2 Mediapolis Bullettes were upset last night by the Hudson Pirates in four sets, 3-1.

Mediapolis fell behind 2-0, before rallying in set three for a 25-19 victory.

Hudson removed any suspense with a huge 25-9 win in set four to qualify for the 2A State Tournament.

Hudson was seeded #8 overall and will scrap with the #1 seed Western Christian.

Mediapolis ends their season 41-2.

The full bracket, 1A through 5A, can be found HERE.

Staying in volleyball, yesterday the Southeast Conference All-Conference teams were announced. Avery Sutter was a 2nd Team All-Conference selection for Mount Pleasant.

Maggie Cristoforo, Ralyn Seberg, Apryl Simon, Reece Barton, Lexie Magnani and Caroline Richtman were all Honorable Mention selections.

The Panthers ended their season 7-27 and 1-4 in conference play.

College Football:

After four seasons as the leader of the Tiger Football team, Head Coach Michael Richtman has decided that he will step down from his position at the conclusion of this season.

Iowa Wesleyan will immediately begin the search to find a new Head Football Coach for the 2020-2021 season.

Richtman served in multiple capacities at Iowa Wesleyan and is a valuable asset to the Mount Pleasant Community.

The Tigers are 0-8 this season.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant 7th grade basketball team fell last night to Burlington, 47-26.

Brayton Hutson led the way with seven points.

The B-team tied with Burlington 21-21.

The C-team defeated the Grayhounds 10-8.

The 8th grade girls’ defeated Burlington 22-16.

Elsie Lange had seven points to lead the way.

The B-team dropped to the Grayhounds 16-11.