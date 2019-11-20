Sports, Wednesday, November 20th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

Yesterday, Mount Pleasant senior Abby Ryon made her commitment official.

The Panther is now a Hawkeye.

Ryon signed her official letter of intent yesterday afternoon at Mount Pleasant High School to run cross country and indoor/outdoor track at the University of Iowa.

Ryon, a state cross country medalist, Drake Relay and State Track qualifier, didn’t really believe she could be Division I runner not too long ago.

Fast forward to today, that’s exactly what she is.

“It’s been a really crazy journey, I started looking at colleges my junior year, mostly D3 schools. Then Iowa reached out in the spring, then again in August and it just really felt like home.” Ryan explained.

Ryon will now have a daunting schedule ahead of her in Iowa City, running both cross country and track.

She said she’s going to have to trust the coaches’ plan — something she did here, as well.

Ryon explained that both of her coaches — Mitch Anderson and Lyle Murray have really helped get her to where she is today.

“They’ve helped me with off-season training, in-season training, and how to work in different mileages and what are my strengths and weaknesses and how to bring those out in races.”

Ryon will look to qualify for the Drake Relays and State Track again this spring competing for the Panther girls’ track team.

Prep Basketball:

Yesterday marked the 13th Annual Iowa Wesleyan University high school girls’ basketball jamboree.

Here’s the full list of results:

Keokuk 35, West Burlington 26

Danville 27, Columbus 9

Wapello 21, Mount Pleasant 13

Fort Madison 27, Winfield-Mount Union 12

All games were played at Ruble Arena.

Other games last night were in middle school.

The 7th grade boys’ defeated Washington 33-30 behind Zach Newton’s 12 point effort.

The B-team won 24-13, while the C-team earned a 19-17 victory.

The 8th grade girls improved 3-1 with a 28-14 win over Washington. Emma Starr led the way with 8 points.

The B-team tied with Washington 16-16.

Prep Wrestling:

IAWrestle.com has released their pre-season rankings state-wide and there is plenty of local flavor.

In Class 1A, the New London Tigers have cracked the team tournament top-10.

New London is ranked #9 in 1A.

Don Bosco, Lisbon and Underwood go 1-2-3 in 1A.

113-pounder Marcel Lopez in the preseason #1 in 1A.

All told the Tigers feature five ranked wrestlers to begin the year.

In 3A, sophomore Blaine Frazier of Notre Dame is #2 at 113.

Notre Dame is making the jump to 3A this season for the first time.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team traveled to Fayette yesterday to battle Upper Iowa in a non-conference game.

The Division II Peacocks proved to be tough competition, as Wesleyan was outscored 42-23 in the second half as Upper Iowa pulled away for the 93-69 victory.

Marvin Saintolien was the top scorer for the Tigers today, pouring in 20 points.

Jarryd Fernandes scored 12 points and led in rebounds, totaling six.

Kaleb Cresswell was able to add five assists for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action next Tuesday for their home opener when they take on Monmouth College for a JV and Varsity double-header at Ruble Arena.

JV will tip-off at 5:00 PM and Varsity will follow at 7:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will take on Knox tonight on the road.

Tip-off from Galesburg will be 6:00 p.m. this evening.