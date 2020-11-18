Sports, Wednesday, November 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IHSAA Announces Even More Changes to State Football Capacity:

Per the proclamation’s details on high school-sponsored sporting and extracurricular events (Section Six, Part D), attendance will be limited to two spectators per participating student-athlete.

Spectators may only be present for the championship game their student-athlete is participating in. The spectator limitation currently applies to all high school-sponsored events, indoor or outdoor.

Only one side of the UNI-Dome will be utilized with the restricted capacity.

A map on entrances and seating will be shared as it becomes available. Spectators will use separate entrances with “home” entering the NW corner and “away” entering the SW corner. Fanbases will be separated and seating pods will be in groups of two and spaced for social distancing.

At this time, supporting participants do not get two additional spectators. These supporting participants include but are not limited to: Coaches, managers, trainers, statisticians, video operators, game officials, and cheerleaders.

Social distancing and face coverings will continue to be required of spectators at the UNI-Dome. All spectators over the age of two are required to wear masks or face coverings for all gatherings in Iowa as of the Nov. 16 proclamation update.

Game times for the finals are set for 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. each day.

The IHSAA played last week’s 12 semifinal games with face covering requirements and spectator restrictions at the UNI-Dome due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

Cyclones Say No to Fans This Weekend:

Iowa State will now not allow fans to their home contest against Kansas State this Saturday, Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard has announced.

Only families and guests of student-athletes and staff will be allowed to attend the game. The band and spirit squad will be allowed to attend the matchup, which is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kick.

Additionally, the general public will not be allowed in Hilton Coliseum for men’s or women’s basketball games during the month of November. Only the families and guests of student-athletes and staff will be allowed in. The decision impacts Iowa State’s home opener with Arkansas Pine Bluff, which is slated for Nov. 29.

The only other home football game this year for the Clones is a December 5th bout against West Virginia, though no decisions on fans have been made for that game.

ISU’s Joens Named to 2020 Wade Watch List:

The preseason recognition continues to roll in for junior guard Ashley Joens, who was named to the 2021 Wade Trophy Watch List, the WBCA announced today.

Joens tallied a tremendous sophomore campaign, resulting in consensus honorable mention All-America recognition after averaging 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds.

Joens was the only player to average over 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. Joens, who became the first Cyclone sophomore to reach 1,000 career points, was also named a unanimous Preseason All-Big 12 selection.

Joens most recently received votes for the AP preseason All-America Team and though she did not make the five-member team, she was one of just seven student-athletes to receive votes.

She also made an appearance on the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List and was named a top-5 finalist last season.

Iowa State, which is currently ranked 15th nationally in the Preseason AP Poll, will open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 at noon against Omaha in Hilton Coliseum.

SLIAC Approves Spring Sports Schedules:

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Council of Presidents met on Thursday, November 9th to discuss and review the proposed 2021 spring sport schedules and championships for all 17 sports within the SLIAC.

Following substantive and thoughtful discussion about protocols and plans to utilize local health organization guidelines as a consistent benchmark for all conference and non-conference play, the President’s Council unanimously approved the sports schedules and championships for the spring, 2021 semester.

The approval of the 2021 spring schedules will provide a total of 9 team sports with a regular-season schedule plus a championship tournament while an additional 8 individual sports will hold a conference championship meet.