Sports, Wednesday, May 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Iowa Golf Announces Signing:

The University of Iowa men’s golf program and head coach Tyler Stith — a Mount Pleasant native — announced on Wednesday that prep Felipe Pedraza has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend to the University of Iowa.

“Felipe is a powerful player with a great attitude and work ethic,” Stith said. “He possesses the talent to be an elite college golfer. We are excited to see what he can bring to the team this fall.”

Pedraza joins incoming freshman Callum Macfie and graduate transfer Charles Jahn to Iowa’s 2020-21 team.

Pedraza holds several honors in Peru:

Top-ranked junior in Peru.

Placed top five in Peruvian rankings in each of the past five years.

Member of the Peruvian national team, representing the country in six tournaments.

Selected to play at the 2020 South American Junior Am

The spring golf season for the Hawkeyes was obviously cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNI Volleyball Picks Up Commit:

The UNI volleyball team has signed Sarah Konovodoff to an Institutional Letter of Intent during the 2020 spring signing period.

The newest member of the Panther family played her prep career at Rosary High School in Illinois, where she was a three time all conference performer.

Konovodoff recorded 1040 digs in her senior season, averaging 4.5 digs per set while recording 696 serve receptions and 109 aces.

Konovodoff chose UNI over Wisconsin, Nebraska and Illinois.

Wesleyan Taking HOF Nominees:

The Iowa Wesleyan Board is taking applications for those to be inducted into the Tiger Hall of Fame.

Nominations for possible inductees are due by May 15th, 2020.

You can submit nominations online at iwtigers.com.

2019 inductees included Barry Holtgrewe, Jo Hufker and Steve Williamson.

World of Outlaws to Race Friday at Knoxville Speedway:

The World of Outlaws, also known as the “Greatest Show on Dirt”, will hold a behind-closed doors race this Friday at the famous Knoxville Speedway in Knoxville, Iowa.

The event is invitation-only and all full-time World of Outlaws drivers are expected to be in attendance.

Also racing will be former NASCAR drivers Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson.

Larson found himself in scalding water after using a racial slur during an iRacing event last month. For that, he was suspended indefinitely from NASCAR.

World of Outlaws permitted Larson to race this weekend after completing sensitivity training.

Kahne retired from NASCAR in 2018.

Although no spectators will be allowed at the events, the entire night will be broadcast live on DIRTVision.com.

Hot laps for Friday’s event begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by qualifying and racing at 7:30 p.m.