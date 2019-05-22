Sports, Wednesday, May 22nd,

State Track:

A Mount Pleasant senior was honored yesterday for a terrific season. Panther hurdler and sprinter Chase Lamm was named to the 2019 Iowa Track Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.

Lamm, who will be attending the University of Iowa, needed to qualify for state, have an ACT score higher than 28 and a GPA above 3.8 to be on the prestigious list.

Here’s the full list:

Andrew Penniston Bellevue Kyle Guenther Bellevue Anthony Wagner Ft. Dodge Max Brase Marion Ben Lyons Ankeny Centennial Matthew Cunningham Grinnell Joe Simon Grinnell Zach Eaton Waukee Moe Smith Waukee Chase Lamm Mt. Pleasant Kaleb Olejniczak Perry Ry Threlkeld-Wiegand City High (Iowa City) Beirgen Gunhus-Dansdill Decorah Solomon Thompson Decorah Sean McDermott Madrid Max Hansen Calamus-Wheatland Jace Christensen Southeast Polk Alex Rickabaugh Southeast Polk Reece Smith Garner Hayfield Ventura Evan Wille Dubuque Senior Ben Cook Dubuque Senior Emmet Kordell Dubuque Senior Blake Espeland Waukee Luke Neighbor Alburnett Gage Vander Leest Lynnville-Sully

College Track:

Thirteen UNI track and field student-athletes will compete in the NCAA West Regional May 23-25 in Sacramento, California.

Isaac Holtz is the highest ranked Panther in the field. He enters the weekend ranked 18th in the region in the discus with a throw of 57.10-meters.

Holtz joins three other UNI throwers in the shot put. Darius King and Keegan Tritle are tied for 29th in the region at 18.30 meters. Kyler Yodts is ranked 40th with a best throw of 17.94 meters and Holtz comes into the meet ranked 45th with a throw of 17.74 meters.

On the track, Connor Ham and Cole Phillips will represent the Panthers in the 110-meter hurdles. Ham enters the weekend ranked 28th in the region while Phillips is 40th.

SLIAC:

wa Wesleyan University brought home the SLIAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Service Challenge (SAAC) by tallying over 52,000 points to pass MacMurray College for the first time in five years.

The SLIAC/SAAC Service Award was established in 2013 to recognize an institution that goes above and beyond in giving back to their community. In 2016, the SLIAC expanded the award criteria to include community service projects, collections (food and clothing), and donations.

IW compiled over 24,000 points in both the fall and spring seasons, which helped the Tigers finish with a record 52,996 points in this year’s SLIAC/SAAC Service Challenge Award. Despite a close race throughout the year, IW finished 17,000 points above second place.

The record-breaking point tally gives Iowa Wesleyan the award for the first time, after finishing in second the previous three years. A significant component of the spring point tally for IW is the Southeast Iowa Special Olympics event that the Tigers have hosted for four years. The Tigers were also involved in many other service projects including coaches vs. cancer, engage in the the SLIAC Hope Lodge initiative, and assisting with other community events.

Athletic Director Derek Zander commented on the recognition by saying, “I feel privileged to work with our coaches and student-athletes who appreciate the value of service and the impact it has on our communities. Service is one of Iowa Wesleyan’s core values, and it is evident through the actions of our student-athletes that they embody this value.”

Tiger Athletics Weekend:

On Friday, June 7, Tiger Athletics will host the All-Star games in Ruble Arena beginning at 6pm. Athletic alumni, community supporters and Tiger Nation are invited to celebrate Tiger Athletics and participate in games and fun activities.

Iowa Wesleyan University has created a new format to celebrate Iowa Wesleyan’s Athletic Hall of Fame and Tiger Golf Outing held Saturday, June 8, 2019. The annual Tiger Golf Outing will tee off at the Mount Pleasant Country Club with registration beginning at 10 am and a shotgun start at 11 am. The cost to participate this year is $75 per golfer or $300 per team.

IW’s Athletic Hall of Fame event begins with a 6 pm reception followed by dinner and the awards ceremony in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center. This year, Iowa Wesleyan will honor Nancy Stevens ’67 and Brett Humpal ’09. Tickets cost $50 and dinner is included.

College Volleyball:

University of Iowa head coach Bond Shymansky has been placed on administrative leave for what Athletic Director Gary Barta is calling a significant NCAA rules violation.

Barta addressed media earlier this week and said the violations were made known to him by a former student-athlete earlier this month.

The university has announced Vicki Brown has the interim head coach.

The Hawkeye volleyball team finished last year 15-16, but had the 24th ranked recruiting class this year, the highest ever in program history.