Sports, Wednesday, May 15th, 2019

State Track:

We are just one day from the 2019 Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships in Des Moines. Mount Pleasant, as well as several other Henry County schools will be well represented at the Blue Oval.

Here’s our list of competitors and schedule of events for Day One, beginning Thursday morning:

9:00 a.m. — Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Williamson, Kenna Lamm, Keomanivong, Karsyn Lamm (16th)

9:00 a.m. — Girls Discus: Alyssa Striegel (16th)

9:00 a.m. — Boys High Jump: Sam Beatty (4th)

9:40 a.m. — Girls 3000m Run: Abby Ryon (2nd)

10:10 a.m. — Boys 3200m Run: Cody Mertens (3rd)

11:20 a.m. — Girls 4x800m Relay: Carthey, Dascher, Ryon, Jennings (24th)

11:30 a.m. — Boys Discus: Zach Beason (6th)

12:10 a.m. — Boys 4x800m Relay: Moyle, Bender, Brooks, Stukkerjurgen (9th)

2:00 p.m. — 1A Girls Shotput: Anna Hudson (Winfield, 16th)

2:00 p.m. — Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Truong, Shull, Peterson, Lamm (6th)

2:40 p.m. — 1A Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Drew Kissell, Nik Coble, Elijah McGohan, Colton Horak (WACO, 19th)

3:20 p.m. — 1A Girls 3000m Run: Lexi Brown (New London, 6th)

4:40 p.m. — 1A Boys 200m Dash: Brandon Snowden (Winfield, 2nd) Juanito Piper (Winfield, 9th), Keontae Luckett (New London, 11th)

6:45 p.m. — 1A Boys 100m Dash: Brandon Snowden (Winfield, 3rd)

Action will resume for KILJ, again Friday morning. Make sure you’re tuned into KILJ and KILJ.com for all the latest from the State Track meet.

Sweet, Liquid Relief:

Thursday Heat Advisory Notice: Drake Stadium will allow spectators to enter with unopened water bottles or empty refillable water containers on Thursday due to expected high temperatures, that from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Boys’ Golf:

Fresh off a sectional championship, the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ golf team will look to take the next step tomorrow as they take on Oskaloosa in Varsity Districts.

Tomorrow’s golf meet will be at the beautiful Edmondson Golf Course in Oskaloosa.

The Indians are currently ranked #14 in the state in 3A, per the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association. They have the 20th ranked individual golfer in 3A, as well, in Austin Hafner.

Hafner’s adjusted 9-hole average is 40.53.

Mount Pleasant and Oskaloosa will take the tee box at 10:00 a.m.

Baseball:

Believe it or not, the Mount Pleasant Panther baseball team is less than one week away from opening day next Monday, as they will take on Iowa City Regina in Iowa City.

KILJ will have coverage of opening night.

Regina is coming off a state runner-up season, in which they lost the State Championship to Centerville by one run, 4-3.

Overall, the Regals finished last year 29-8.

The Panthers return a solid group from last year’s 21-16 team, as well. They lost in the first round of the playoffs to Clear Creek-Amana.

Mount Pleasant will need to lean on senior hurler Bryce Anderson, who finished last year 1-2, with a 2.97 ERA while tossing 35.1 innings.

Returning junior Rylan Seberg was a catalyst offensively last year, a role he will see himself in again this summer.

Seberg triple slashed .345/.446/.440 and led the team with 38 runs scored.

Monday’s tilt will begin at 7:00 p.m.

KILJ will have coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. next Monday.

Other Scheduling Items:

Boys’ soccer: tomorrow (Thursday) at Danville (5:00 p.m.)

Girls’ soccer: tomorrow (Thursday) versus Wapello; Senior Night (5:00 p.m.)