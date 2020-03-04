Sports, Wednesday, March 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Day Two of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament finished up last night with another set of terrific finals and upsets.

Day Three begins again today.

Looking at Day Two:

3A Quarterfinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Des Moines Christian 38

Ella Skinner led Bishop Heelan (20-4) with 19 points and seven steals.

Moriah Prewitt had 19 points for Des Moines Christian (22-3).

4A Quarterfinal: Center Point-Urbana 45 Waverly-Shell Rock 41 — OT

Adrianna Katcher had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Center Point-Urbana (22-2) in an 11-point comeback.

Abbie Draper scored 14 points and had 10 boards for Waverly-Shell Rock (20-3).

4A Quarterfinal: Glenwood 89 Gilbert 75

Glenwood had six players in double figures, including Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp, who finished with 21 points each.

4A Quarterfinal: Lewis Central 47 Ballard 46 — OT

Delaney Esterling had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Megan Witte added 11 points for Lewis Central (20-5). View the complete recap linked here.

4A Quarterfinal: North Scott 63 Clear Creek-Amana 48

Grace Boffeli had 28 points and nine rebounds to push North Scott to 24-0.

Meagan Harvey led Clear Creek-Amana (19-5) with 14 points.

2A Quarterfinal: Osage 50 West Branch 43

Sidney Brandau had 16 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and two assists for Osage (22-2).

Rylan Druecker led West Branch (21-3) with 14 points.

2A Quarterfinal: Cascade 41 Denver 28

Nicole McDermott had 19 points fort the unblemished Cascade Cougars (26-0) in the low-scoring win.

IBCA Releases All-Region Teams:

The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association announced their 2019-20 Girls’ All-Region teams yesterday.

Beginning in 1A-Region 4, two KILJ-area athletes were honored, Burlington Notre Dame sophomore Katy Stephens and New London senior Layney Loyd.

Stephens helped led the Nikes to within one game of the state tournament, ironically losing out to Region 4’s Coach of the Year, Jim Kettman of Bellevue Marquette.

In 2A-Region 6, several area players were honored, including Isabel Manning and Taryn Scheuermann of Van Buren, Helaina Hillyard of Mediapolis, Danville’s Bella Smith and Wapello’s Eryka Dickey.

Both Scheuermann and Hillyard will also play in the 2020 IBCA All-Star Game, representing Southeast Iowa.

The team will be coached by Jennifer Goetz of Pleasant Valley and Mediapolis’ Todd Borrison.

College Basketball:

BIG 12: Iowa State (12-18, 5-12) lost to West Virginia (20-10, 8-9) — Rasir Bolton shot 10/11 from the free throw line and had 21 points to lead the way for Iowa State in a 77-71 loss. Prentiss Nixon added 19 points, and Solomon Young had 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

BIG TEN: Iowa (20-10, 11-8) lost to Purdue (16-14, 9-10) — Luka Garza had another big game with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, and Iowa lost to Purdue, 77-68.

MVC All-Conference Teams Announced:

For just the third time in Missouri Valley Conference history, a sophomore student-athlete has earned the Larry Bird Trophy, presented to the MVC men’s basketball Player of the Year.

Sophomore AJ Green of UNI joins Doug McDermott of Creighton (2012) and Fred VanVleet of Wichita State (2014) on that illustrious list, as announced by the league office today.

This season Green helped the Panthers to their first regular-season crown since 2010, and he leads the league in scoring with his 19.7 average.

Green’s teammate — Isaiah Brown — is the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. A native of Flower Mound, Texas, Brown leads UNI in steals per game and earned a spot on the league’s all-Defensive first-team unit for a second-straight season.