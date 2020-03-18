Sports, Wednesday, March 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Wesleyan Cancels Special Olympics:

The health and safety of the community and the athletes who participate in the Spring Games is the top priority to IW Tiger Athletics.

In an effort to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of these individuals, the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletics Department has made the decision to cancel the Southeast Iowa Spring Games that were to be hosted on April 18th, 2020.

There will not be a makeup date for this year.

Prep Track:

Hoping that there still is a 2020 track season, here’s a look at the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sites for state qualifying track meets that will take place on May 14th. The complete list of hosts can be viewed below:

CLASS 1A

Audubon

Belle Plaine

Edgewood-Colesburg

Grundy Center

Madrid

Mount Ayr

Northwood-Kensett

Ridge View

WACO

West Harrison

CLASS 2A

Cascade Western Dubuque

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Hudson

Manson Northwest Webster

Tipton

Treynor

West Marshall, State Center

West Sioux, Hawarden

CLASS 3A

Carlisle

Glenwood

Independence

Marion

MOC-Floyd Valley

Mount Pleasant

Nevada

Pella

CLASS 4A

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Davenport, Central

Iowa City West

Urbandale

Waukee

College Basketball:

Iowa’s Luka Garza has been named among the five finalists for the Naismith Trophy.

The Naismith Trophy, given to college basketball’s top player, also announced Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Udoka Azubuike of Kansas and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard among the finalists.

The winner will be announced on April 1st.

In perhaps a preview of that vote, Garza was named the ESPN National Player of the Year yesterday, as well as being named a first-team All-American choice by the Worldwide Leader.

ESPN is now the second publication that has named the Iowa center the Player of the Year.

He is the only player in Iowa basketball history to earn the distinction.

Meanwhile in Ames, Iowa State sophomore Zion Griffin has announced he is transferring from the school.

Griffin was a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN coming out of high school, but he averaged just under 11 minutes and 3.0 points per game this past season with the Cyclones.

The 6’5’ sophomore from Hinsdale, Illinois picked the Cyclones over Illinois, Kansas, and Pittsburgh among several others.

His immediate transfer plans were not detailed.

NFL Free Agency Day 2:

A former Cyclone and Hawkeye inked NFL deals yesterday, with ex-Green Bay Packer Bryan Bulaga signing a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bulaga, 30, spent the first ten seasons in Green Bay.

Former Cyclone A.J. Klein signed a 3-year, 18 million dollar pact with the Buffalo Bills.

Klein, a native of Kimberly, Wisconsin, was most recently a lynchpin defensively for the New Orleans Saints.