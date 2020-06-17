Sports, Wednesday, June 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Softball Rolls to Easy Victory Over Cardinal:

Freshman Elly Manning pitched six strong innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run as New London picked up their second consecutive victory, 11-4 over Cardinal last night.

Sofie Reighard, Layney Loyd and Ashlyn McSorley all had three hits to pace the Tiger offense.

Loyd drove in five runs while hitting her first home run of the season.

McSorley doubled twice while driving in four.

8th grader Sophie Malott pitched the final inning to preserve New London’s win.

New London is back in action tonight when they host Winfield-Mount Union.

Other softball action last night saw:

Central Lee (2-0) 12, Holy Trinity (0-2) 0 The Hawks jumped on Holy Trinity early and often to cruise to the easy 12-0 victory.

Winfield-Mount Union 13, Mediapolis 0 Winfield-Mount Union, one day after taking #2 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine to the brink, clobbered the Bullettes 13-0 in three innings. Madi Anderson threw a three-inning no-hitter while striking out eight in the win. Carlee Sloan and Anna Anderson each had two hits to lead Winfield.

Wapello 12, Pekin 0 Wapello scored four in the 3rd, four in the 4th and three in the 5th to pounce Pekin.

West Burlington/Notre Dame 4, Van Buren 0

Allen Provides Punch as New London Baseball Cools Comets:

Jaxon Allen had three hits and earned the victory on the bump as the New London Tiger baseball team rolled the Cardinal Comets 12-5 last night.

Allen worked the first four innings without allowing a hit, walking two and striking out four.

At the plate he registered three hits in four at-bats while scoring three runs and driving in one.

Ryan Richey and Carter Allen also chipped in with two hit efforts for New London.

They’ll to keep their hot start tonight when they travel to take on Henry County rival Winfield-Mount Union in a varsity only affair at 6:00 p.m.

Other baseball finals from last night:

Mediapolis 17, Winfield-Mount Union 3 Mediapolis scored seven runs in the 6th inning to pull away from Winfield-Mount Union to secure their second win in a row. Max McClure had three hits to lead the offensive explosion for the Bulldogs, while sophomore Jaxon Brooks had four runs batted in. Brooks also got the win on the hill, working 4.2 innings while striking out eight. Mediapolis will take on Keokuk tonight in a non-conference game at home.

Pekin 17, Wapello 6 Pekin outscored Wapello 12-2 down the stretch to earn the blowout victory.

West Burlington/Notre Dame 8, Van Buren 7

Hawkeye Pitcher Inks Free Agent Deal with Oakland:

Former Pella High School standout and Iowa Hawkeye pitcher Grant Judkins has inked a free agent contract with Oakland Athletics, the university announced.

Judkins helped lead Pella to the 2016 State Baseball Tournament, where he was electric both on the mound and at the plate.

This season he finished 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 24 punch-outs in a coronavirus shortened season.

Four Former Hawkeyes Named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot:

Former Iowa star defensive linemen Jared DeVries and Andre Tippett, offensive lineman Robert Gallery and defensive back Bob Stoops have all been announced as the latest on the College Football Hall of Fame Ballot.

DeVries was a 1998 consensus First Team All-American and the 1997 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

He was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten performer who ranks first all-time in league history with 78 career tackles for loss.

Tippett was a consensus First Team All-American who led the Hawkeyes to 1982 Rose Bowl berth, its first bowl game since 1959.

A two-time First Team All-Big Ten performer, Tippett holds the Iowa record for tackles for loss yardage.

Gallery was a 2003 consensus First Team All-American and the recipient of the 2003 Outland Trophy as the countries most outstanding offensive lineman.

The mammoth tackle was a two-time First Team All-Big Ten Selection, helping lead the Hawkeyes to the 2002 Orange Bowl.