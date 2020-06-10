Sports, Wednesday, June 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Doyle to Enter Transfer Portal:

Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday night.

Doyle, the son of Iowa’s embattled Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Doyle, finished this season with 23 tackles including one forced fumble as a redshirt freshman.

He was expected to compete for starter’s level snaps on the interior of Iowa’s defensive front this season.

His father remains on administrative leave.

Iowa State to Meet Oregon In Emerald Classic:

Iowa State will face defending Pac-12 champion Oregon in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 p.m. (CT).

The Cyclones will then play either Illinois or Florida on Sunday, Nov. 29 at either 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.

The games, which will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida, will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Cyclones won the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic, defeating Virginia Tech and Illinois.

Monte Morris was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player that year.

Drake Volleyball Picks Up Big-Time Transfer:

Lindsey Pliapol, a 6-0 outside hitter, has joined the Drake University volleyball program, head coach Darrin McBroom announced yesterday.

Pliapol joins the Bulldogs after spending the last two seasons at USF where she led the Bulls in kills with 338 (3.10 kills/set) as a sophomore in 2019.

Pliapol, a native of Daytona Beach, Fla., also added 217 digs and 39 blocks last season with seven double-doubles. She posted a season-high of 22 kills against Ball State and had 15 or more kills in a match seven times.

Out of Spruce Creek High School, the outside hitter was one of the most sought after recruits in the country, earning Under Armour All-American status all four years.

UNI T&F Athlete Honored:

UNI Track and field and cross country student-athlete C.J. May was named the male recipient of the Missouri Valley Conference Dr. Charlotte West Scholar-Athlete Award, commissioner Doug Elgin Announced Monday.

May helped the Panthers to three team titles in indoor/outdoor track while at UNI, which included an individual championship in the steeplechase at the 2017 outdoor meet.

He also finished sixth at this past year’s MVC Cross Country Championship.

In his career at UNI May earned all-conference honors in track & field and cross country four times.

An active member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, May graduated this spring with a 3.93 cumulative grade point average in computer science.