Sports, Wednesday, July 8th

Panther Baseball Stays Hot, Wins 5th in a Row:

The Mount Pleasant baseball kept their winning ways up, as Corbin Broeker, Jaxon Hoyle and Chase Williamson each pounded out three hits — rolling by Mediapolis 10-2, last night.

Jack Johnson was sublime for the Panthers on the bump, yielding one run on eight hits while striking out six Bulldogs over six innings.

Max McClure drove home Mediapolis’ first run in the 6th inning, a ringing double to the left-center field gap — but it was not nearly enough.

Williamson doubled twice and drove home three runs in win.

Nik Coble also had two hits for the Panthers, who won for fifth straight time.

The Panthers improved to 11-5 — they’ll be off today before traveling to Knoxville for a non-conference twin-bill on Thursday.

You can hear game one on KILJ FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.

Mount Pleasant Softball Upsets #14 W-MU:

Winfield-Mount Union junior Madi Anderson worked all seven innings allowing just one earned run while striking out 14, but it was not enough as the #14 ranked Winfield-Mount Union Wolves fell to Mount Pleasant 4-3, last night.

Anderson did a little bit of everything for Winfield, drilling a home run, while driving in two runs as well.

Sophomore shortstop Carlee Sloan had two hits for the Wolves as well.

The win for Mount Pleasant improved them to 4-12.

They’ve now won two of their last three.

They’ll take on Davis County tonight in non-conference doubleheader, set to begin at 5:00 p.m at Davis County High School.

Regional Baseball Scoreboard:

Central Lee 5, Burlington Notre Dame 0

Jadon Hawk fired scoreless inning after scoreless inning as Central Lee clinched a SEISC-South Division title for the second consecutive season. Alex Sandoval finished 2-for-3 for the now 9-1 Hawks. Mitchell Brent suffered the loss for Notre Dame, who dropped to 10-2.

New London 17, Keota 5

Holvin Catala had three hits, while Josh Catala, Kooper Schulte, Carter Allen and Seth Bailey each had two nights as New London rolled to a 17-5 win over Keota. Karter Allen was the winning pitcher for the Tigers, working five innings allowing four runs while striking out three. New London improved to 11-3.

Fort Madison 13, Van Buren County 5

Regional Softball Scoreboard:

Mediapolis 4, Holy Trinity 3

Central Lee 8, Keokuk 2

Van Buren 13, New London 1

#2 Louisa-Muscatine 12, Hillcrest Academy 2

Growing Unrest Between NFL and NFLPA as Training Camp Looms:

(via Associated Press)

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have yet to come to an agreement on all protocols for training camp and the preseason as the report date for teams draws closer.

The two sides finalized the protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and have also updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.

The league sent a 42-page memo to teams last Friday outlining those proposals. But the NFL Players Association and its president, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, say testing and the number of preseason games remain unresolved.

The league last week decided to cut the preseason schedule from four games to two and pushed back the start of exhibition play an extra week to give teams more time to prepare because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of on-field workouts.

Players are still expected to report by July 28th for the start of training camp.