Sports, Wednesday, July 29th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Sanders Dissects Underwood, L-M to Semis:

Hailey Sanders twirled a complete-game one-hit shutout as the second-seeded Louisa-Muscatine Falcons made quick work of #7 Underwood with a 6-1 victory in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal at Harlan Rogers Park, yesterday afternoon.

Sanders, the Falcons ace, started the game in a fury — she struck out the game’s first six hitters and carried a perfect game into the 6th inning and her no-hit bid was broken up in the 7th with two outs and two strikes.

She was utterly dominant, finishing with 12 punch-outs over seven innings.

The Falcons got the game’s scoring started in the 2nd inning, scratching a run across in the 2nd inning on a Kenzie Kissell RBI single after Mae Cox reached base via error.

Kissell, just a freshman, helped break the game open in a three run 4th inning, leading off with an opposite field double.

Later in the inning Hailey Sanders executed a flawless safety squeeze to score her sister, All-State shortstop Kylee Sanders.

Brynn Jeamby had an infield single moments later to tally the Falcon’s fifth run.

Sanders lone mistake came deep in the 7th inning with her team up 6-0.

With two strikes on Maddie Pierce, Sanders hung a two-strike off-speed pitch that was crushed over the left-center field fence for Pierce’s fifth home run of the season.

However it was too little and way too late for Underwood, who was making their first trip to state since 2004.

The Eagles end their season at 14-5 while Louisa-Muscatine, now 19-5, will take on third-seeded Ogden in this afternoon’s Class 2A State Semifinal.

First-pitch is set for 3:30 p.m.

You can listen along on KILJ and kilj.com with air-time scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

SEISC Announces All-Conference Softball Teams:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their 2020 All-Conference and several area names received recognition.

Beginning with the Players of the Year, the North Division POY was Louisa-Muscatine senior pitcher Hailey Sanders.

Sanders excelled in the circle, working 95 innings this year to the tune of 0.81 ERA with 149 strikeouts.

The Northern Iowa recruit is 14-2 on the season.

The South Division POY was West Burlington-Notre Dame pitcher Lauren Summers, who was dynamite for the Falcons this season.

Here’s a look at the area players on the First Team for the North Division:

P Madie Anderson, JR, Winfield-Mount Union

C Morgan Stecher, 8th, Louisa-Muscatine

IF Kylie Sanders, JR, Louisa-Muscatine

IF Brynn Jeamby, SOPH, Louisa-Muscatine

OF McKenna Hoenadel, SOPH, Louisa-Muscatine

UT Aliyah Lolling, JR, Wapello

And First Teamers for the South Division:

P Sophie Turner, SOPH, Central Lee

C Layney Loyd, SR, New London

C Brooke Mueller, FR, Holy Trinity

IF Ashlyn McSorley, SOPH, New London

OF Meghan Hopp, SOPH, Central Lee

OF Kara Krieger, SR, New London

UT Carlea Beckman, FR, Danville

Second Team North Division:

C Toni Bohlen, JR, Wapello

C Anna Anderson, FR, Winfield-Mount Union

IF Mallory Mashek, JR, Louisa-Muscatine

IF Sammy Ewart, JR, Wapello

IF Mackenzie Springsteen, SR, Mediapolis

OF Morgan Richenberger, SOPH, Wapello

OF Mae Cox, JR, Louisa-Muscatine

UT Carlee Sloan, SOPH, Winfield-Mount Union

UT Jayde Eberhardt, SOPH, Mediapolis

Second Team South Division:

P Mary Hellige, FR, Holy Trinity

C Halo Arrowood, JR, Central Lee

C Miranda Richards, SR, Danville

IF Sofie Reighard, JR, New London

IF Daly Brisby, SR, Central Lee

IF Morgan Waste, JR, Danville

OF Makalya Morrison, FR, Central Lee

OF Marah Hartrick, JR, New London

UT Elly Manning, FR, New London

UT Andrea Benner, SR, Central Lee

UT, Ava Smith, SOPH, Danville

Marion Shocks #1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 3A Quarters, State Baseball Recap:

The eighth-seeded Marion Indians became just the sixth school in the last 16 years to knock off a one-seed as they took down Sergeant Bluff-Luton last night in a Class 3A State Baseball quarterfinal.

Here’s a look at the complete round-up:

Marion 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1

Norwalk 4, Clear Creek-Amana 3

Gilbert 4, ADM Adel 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 1, Benton Community 0

Iowa Basketball Shuts Down Summer Workouts:

The Iowa men’s basketball program has announced a suspension of summer workouts due to two positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The individuals who tested positive are in mandatory isolation.

The suspension of activities is slated to be 14 days and began on Monday.

Iowa basketball is currently the heavy preseason favorite in the Big Ten should center Luka Garza return to the program for his senior campaign.

MLB Scoreboard (7/28):

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 5, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

New York Mets 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Texas 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Los Angeles Angels 10, Seattle 2

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3