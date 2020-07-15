Sports, Wednesday, July 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Baseball Walks to District Championship:

It wasn’t pretty by any means, but the New London baseball team took advantage of 12 walks and four errors as they took down Highland last night 9-3 at New London High School.

Shae Summerfield had two of New London’s four hits, including his first home run of the season — as New London improved to 14-3.

The Tigers jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings and added one in the 5th and two in the 6th to secure the victory.

Holvin Catala pitched the first three innings for New London, scattering three hits and one run while striking out two.

Joshua Catala came on in relief of his older brother and went the next 2.1 innings, allowing four hits and two runs, while striking out four.

Kooper Schulte slammed the door shut with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief with a strikeout.

New London will now take on Burlington Notre Dame on Saturday at Notre Dame for the district championship.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. and you can listen along on KILJ-FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.

Other area baseball finals last night:

Mediapolis 15, Danville 2

Drayven Fenton had three hits, while Colby Whitaker homered twice as Mediapolis cruised by Danville 15-2 in a Class 2A-1o semifinal at Mediapolis High School, last night. The Bulldogs used an eight-run 1st inning to help secure the win. Mediapolis, now 8-5, will take on Central Lee in a district final at Donnellson on Saturday night.

Central Lee 9, Van Buren 6

Leading 4-0 after an inning, Van Buren saw Central Lee storm back to punch their ticket to the district finals with a 9-6 come-from-behind victory. Alex Sandoval had two hits while T.J. Stutes had three runs batted in. Jadon Hawk picked up the win for the Hawks, working four innings while striking out seven. Central Lee improved to 11-1.

Second Round of Softball Regionals Tonight:

The second round of the Iowa High School Girls softball tournament trudges on tonight with several area teams in action tonight.

Our featured match-up on KILJ will be New London and Winfield-Mount Union.

The Wolves, 7-4, have dropped their last two contests after beating West Burlington and Lone Tree.

Meanwhile, New London — at 7-6 — picked up a big win over Holy Trinity at home on Monday 11-1.

Their first match-up this season was a 3-0 win for Winfield-Mount Union as Madie Anderson threw a complete game one-hit shutout.

She’ll undoubtedly get the ball tonight for Winfield-Mount Union and has been not only been one of the best pitchers in the area — but one of the best statewide.

Anderson has started all 11 games for the Wolves and opponents are hitting a paltry .099 against her — she’s only allowed three earned runs all season while striking out 141 in 75 innings.

She’s worth your ears tonight alone — you can listen on KILJ-FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other regional contests tonight:

Lone Tree vs. Highland

Columbus vs. Assumption

Central Lee vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame

Mediapolis vs. Wilton

Iowa State’s Purdy Named to Preseason Watch List:

Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy has been named to the preseason Davey O’Brien Award watch list, announced yesterday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

The Davey O’Brien Award is given annually to the nation’s best quarterback.

Purdy, who was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist in 2019, returns as one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in 2020, leading the Cyclones to back-to-back bowl games.

A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Purdy is coming off a 2019 season where he shattered virtually every season passing mark in program history, including passing yardage (3,982), total offense (4,231), passing touchdowns (27), touchdowns responsible (35) and completions (312).

Four Hawkeyes Named Pre-Season All-American by Phil Steele:

Four Iowa football players have been named preseason Phil Steele All-American selections.

Kicker Keith Duncan was a first-team choice, while center Tyler Linderbaum, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and tackle Alaric Jackson were named to the third team.

Duncan and Jackson were named first-team preseason All-Big Ten while Marsette and fellow receiver Nico Ragaini were Preseason All-Big Ten selections as return specialists.

Linderbaum and defensive end Chauncey Golston were second team All-Big Ten — defensive back Matt Hankins and running back Tyler Goodson were named to the third team.