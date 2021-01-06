Sports, Wednesday, January 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Notre Dame Rallies Past New London Boys’:

New London raced out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter, but were outscored by 16 the rest of the way as Notre Dame rallied in the second half for a 75-71 Super Conference win last night at New London High School.

Josh Smith paced the Nikes offensively, pouring in 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Brady Oleson added 18 while Matt Johnson and Anthony Hoffman each had 12.

New London, losers of two straight now, was led by sophomore Blaise Porter with a game-high 25 points while Kade Benjamin added 19.

Camden Kasel and Devin Swanson both added 10 points apiece for the Tigers.

New London slipped to 5-3 and 5-2 in conference action.

Notre Dame improved to 6-2 and 3-2 in the Super Conference South Division.

Other boys’ finals:

Cardinal 52, Danville 45

Danville dropped to 5-2 with a 52-45 loss to Cardinal last night.

Caiden Gourley led the Bears with 15 points, while Cam Edle chipped in with nine.

Danville will host Van Buren on Friday.

Winfield-Mount Union 62, Columbus 33

Winfield-Mount Union raced to their fourth win last night, blitzing Columbus 62-33.

The win pushed the Wolves over .500 at 4-3 overall and 3-2 in Super Conference play.

They’ll scrap with Hillcrest Academy at home on Friday.

Central Lee 66, WACO 54

Bronson Sargent and Dylan Stuecker exploded for 23 and 17 points respectively as Central Lee picked up a 66-54 win over WACO last night.

Simeon Reichenbach was the high point man for WACO with 24 points.

WACO dropped to 1-5 and the Warriors are still without a win in Super Conference play.

They’ll look to right the ship on Thursday when they square off with West Burlington.

West Burlington 73, Van Buren County 50

Wapello 56, Holy Trinity 48

Girls’ Hoops: Notre Dame Blitzes New London:

Marah Hartrick scored 17 points for New London, but it was not enough as Notre Dame led wire-to-wire for a 60-41 Super Conference win at New London High School last night.

The Nikes used a 36-11 first half run to waltz home with the victory.

Megan Harrell led Notre Dame with 15 points, while Karli Artman, Gabby Deery and Katy Stephens all finished with 10 points apiece.

The win moved Notre Dame to 5-1 overall, while New London stumbled to 2-9.

New London will try and regroup before taking on Holy Trinity on the road this Friday.

Louisa-Muscatine 69, Mediapolis 56

No. 9 (3A) West Burlington 53, Van Buren County 42

Holy Trinity 51, Wapello 46

Men’s College Basketball: Iowa State Falls Again:

Iowa State rallied from down 15, but No. 4 Texas held on for a 78-72 win on their home floor last night.

Javan Johnson paced the Cyclones with 21 points while Solomon Young finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Coleman-Lands and Rasir Bolton each had 10 points for Iowa State, as well.

The Cyclones dipped to 2-6 and remain without a win in Big 12 play.

They’ll battle No. 19 Texas Tech at home this Saturday.

Women’s College Basketball: Iowa’s Clark, Warnock Honored by B1G:

Iowa’s tandem of Caitlin Clark and McKenna Warnock were both honored by the Big Ten Conference on Monday, the league office announced.

Clark was picked as the Freshman of the Week for already the fifth time this season while Warnock was tabbed as the Player of the Week.

Clark, the freshman from Des Moines, averaged 24.5 points, five rebounds, five assists, and 1.5 steals in a pair of Big Ten matchups against Rutgers and Illinois.

Warnock averaged 18 points, eight rebounds, and two assists and drilled a career high five triples against Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes are back in action tonight when they host Minnesota.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.