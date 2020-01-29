Sports, Wednesday, January 29th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Nik Coble nearly had a triple-double, as #2 (1A) WACO cruised past Danville 72-45, in a Superconference contest yesterday night.

Coble had 21 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, while running mates Pietro Vannini and Elijah McGohan each had 11.

Taylor Kensett led Danville with 12 points.

WACO, now 16-0, will be back at home against Holy Trinity, Thursday, while Danville will travel to West Burlington.

Staying in the Superconference, New London got 30 points from freshman Blaise Porter and 20 points from his classmate Kade Benjamin, but it was not enough as Notre Dame rallied for a 70-63 over the Tigers.

With the game tied up at 45-45 after three quarters, Notre Dame sparked a 25-18 fourth quarter surge to pull away.

Matt Johnson led the Nikes with 17 points.

With the win, Notre Dame improved to 13-3 on the season, while New London dropped to 10-5.

Ironically, both of their next games comes against Van Buren, with New London playing in Keosauqua on Thursday while the Nikes will entertain Van Buren on February 4th.

Speaking of Van Buren’s boys’ they were beaten last night on the road at Holy Trinity, 39-32.

Jason Thurman scored 12 points to lead the Crusaders to their sixth victory this season.

Wyatt Mertens paced Van Buren with 10.

Holy Trinity will be the next team to try and take down #2 WACO on the road Thursday night.

Van Buren is now 3-12, they’ll open their doors to New London on Thursday.

Other boys’ finals last night included:

West Burlington 67, Central Lee 58

Hillcrest 62, Wapello 40

Mediapolis 51, Louisa-Muscatine 41

Washing 62, Fairfield 46

On the girls’ slate last night, Danville received double-doubles from both Isabella Smith and Drew Fox as the Bears took down WACO 46-39 in a Superconference matchup at Danville.

Bree Yaley added eight points off the Danville bench as they improved to 5-10 on the season.

Morgan Graber led WACO with 19 points, including 15 in the 3rd quarter alone.

WACO is now 3-14.

Danville will be at #10 (3A) West Burlington Thursday evening, while WACO will lock horns with Holy Trinity.

Marah Hartrick had 12 points as New London fell last night to #11 Notre Dame, 70-35.

Katy Stephens had a game-high 24 points for the Nikes who improved to a sterling 15-1.

Ashlyn McSorely had 11 points for the Tigers, while Layney Loyd chipped with seven.

New London is now 5-12 on the season.

#7 (2A) Van Buren kept their winning ways up with a 63-34 victory over Holy Trinity.

Isabel Manning led Van Buren with a game-high 24 points, while bagging 10 boards.

Taryn Scheuermann added 21 points and six rebounds as Van Buren notched win number 15.

The Warriors will host New London, Thursday.

Holy Trinity, now 8-9, will play WACO Thursday night.

Other girls’ finals last night included:

#11 (2A) Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 27

Winfield-Mount Union 45, Highland 30

Davenport North 66, Burlington 41

Keokuk 45, West Hancock 43

#10 (3A) West Burlington 66, Central Lee 60

Wapello 71, Hillcrest Academy 17

College Basketball:

Iowa Wesleyan’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back at Ruble Arena tonight when they welcome in the Blue Jays of Westminster.

The girls’ will tip first at 5:30 p.m.

The Tiger women are 3-14 and 3-7 in conference play, while Westminster enters with a record of 6-11. They’re an even 5-5 in SLIAC action.

In the first meeting, the Blue Jays earned a 99-47 victory over Wesleyan, albeit early in the season.

You’ll be able to hear that game on KILJ-FM, with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Following the girls’ game, the Wesleyan men will look to snap a three-game losing skid that has put them at 7th in the conference.

They’re 6-11 and 3-7 in SLIAC ballgames.

Westminster comes in 7-9, but they’re 6-4 in conference action and are in the fourth and final spot for conference tournament qualification.

The men will tip at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can hear that on KILJ-FM as well, with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State men’s basketball team will look to right the ship and earn a signature win tonight when they welcome in the #1 Baylor Bears tonight.

This is the teams’ second meeting in the last two weeks, with Baylor picking up a 68-55 win over Iowa State exactly two weeks ago today.

The Cyclones were unable to record a double-digit scorer in that game with Prentiss Nixon and Rasir Bolton scoring nine points.

For Iowa State to have any chance they’ll need their potential NBA Lottery selection and Oshkosh, Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton to have a better night.

Haliburton was ice cold from the field in the last meeting but finished with 9 dimes and 8 boards.

Baylor is led by sophomore guard Jared Butler who averages 16 points, three rebounds and three assists per game.

He had a game 19 points in the first meeting.

You can listen to tonight’s game on KILJ-AM, with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m.