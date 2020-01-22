Sports, Wednesday, January 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Blaise Porter scored 14 points while Grant Swanson chipped in with 13 as New London found the win column again defeating Holy Trinity, 47-43.

The Crusaders stormed back in the second half rallying back after trailing by 20 points in the contest.

New London improved to 8-4 on the season, while Holy Trinity dropped to 5-9.

Holy Trinity was led by Jason Thurman, who scored a game high 15 points.

Staying in the Superconference, Central Lee picked up a hard-fought win over Van Buren in Donnellson, last night.

The Hawks were led by TJ Stutes and Dylan Stuecker who both poured in 12 points. Van Buren was led by Jonah Heckenberg, who pumped in a game-high 17.

The win for Central Lee was just their second on the season as they moved to 2-11.

Van Buren dropped to 3-11.

Notre Dame got 15 pints from Josh Smith as they took care of business last night defeating Danville 59-46.

Teammate Axel Tjaden played a strong second fiddle with 13 points.

Danville was led by the terrific play of Taylor Kensett who had 25 points.

The win moved the Nikes to 10-3, while Danville slipped to 6-8.

In other Superconference action last night:

Wapello 51, Columbus 34

On the girls’ slate, Holy Trinity took down New London 45-38. The Crusaders outscored New London 23-16 in the second half to pull away for the victory.

New London is now 4-11 on the season, while Holy Trinity improved to 8-7.

The Crusaders have won three straight games.

Melina Oepping scored five points as Winfield-Mount Union was overpowered by #13 (3A) West Burlington 68-25, last night.

Keetyn Townsley added four points as the Wolves moved to 7-8 on the year.

Sydney Marlow led the Falcons with 23 points.

West Burlington moved up to 11-3.

Staying in the Superconference, #7 (2A) Van Buren survived a scare as they defeated Central Lee 51-47.

Isabel Manning had 20 points to lead Van Buren while Taryn Scheuermann had 17.

Central Lee was led by Mya Merschman, who finished with 14 points.

The win moves Van Buren to 13-2, while the Hawks are now 9-5.

Hillcrest Academy was no match for the #12 (2A) Mediapolis Bullettes as Mackenzie Springsteen scored a game-high 20 points in a 65-18 victory.

Helaina Hillyard scored 13 points, while Ruthie Jahn chipped in with 12.

Mediapolis is now a sparkling 14-1 on the season, while the Ravens are now 1-12.

They’ve lost 11 straight games.

Other area girls’ finals from last night:

Keokuk 43, Washington 30

Wapello 59, Columbus 17

Lone Tree 49, Louisa-Muscatine 48

Prep Wrestling:

New London dominated with 191 team points as they took care of the WACO Invite last night in Wayland.

Sophomore Marcel Lopez rolled to the individual title at 113-pounds with a final round tech fall.

Other New London individual title winners last night included:

Josh Glendenning – 120

Dominic Lopez – 138

Gabe Carter – 160

New London also had four runner ups:

Currey Jacobs – 170

Gavin Holmes – 182

Cameron Raines – 195

Jaxon Allen – 220

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union sent two to the top of the podium as Lane Scorpil nudged out a 9-8 decision over Bryce Thompson of Highland to claim the individual title at 106.

Cameron Rice won at 145 for Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union, while Seth Schnurr was a runner-up at 285.

College Basketball:

Iowa State (9-9 overall, 2-4 Big 12): Solomon Young had a career game with 27 points and nine rebounds, and Iowa State beat Oklahoma State (9-9, 0-6), 89-82. Rasir Bolton had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Tyrese Haliburton finished the night with 20 points, six boards and six assists of his own.

Iowa (13-5 overall, 4-3 Big 10): The Iowa Hawkeyes are back at home tonight for a ranked matchup against the #24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers enters tonight’s tilt with a record of 14-4, they’re 5-2 in conference play. Tip-off from Carver Hawkeye Arena is set for 8:00 p.m. this evening. You can listen on KILJ-FM with pre-game coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. Iowa enters as a five-point favorite tonight.

And the Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams are back in action this evening as they trek down to Saint Louis to take on Webster University.

The women will tip at 5:30 p.m. tonight, with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m.