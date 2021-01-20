Sports, Wednesday, January 20th

Boys’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant Cruises Past Oskaloosa

Mount Pleasant jumped out to a 20-3 lead and never looked back, rolling Oskaloosa 57-43 last night in a non-conference affair at Mount Pleasant High School.

Chase Williamson led the Panthers with 12 points, while Brevin Wilson and Sam Jerrell had 11 points apiece.

Dewon Trent chipped in with seven.

Keaton Flaherty led Oskaloosa with a game-high 17 points.

The win moved Mount Pleasant to 7-6, while Oskaloosa fell to 1-9.

Mount Pleasant will be back in action on Friday night on the road against Washington.

You can listen to the game on KILJ-FM with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Other finals last night:

Pekin 49, Wapello 34

Brady Millikin had a game-high 17 points as Pekin earned a crucial, SEISC-North Division win over Wapello last night, 49-34.

The win for Pekin vaulted them into first place in the division.

They’re now 11-1, while Wapello stumbled to 11-2 and 9-1 in conference play.

Maddox Griffin paced the Indians with 13 points.

Wapello will try and get right with a date Friday night against Highland.

Central Lee 54, Danville 44

Danville secured a three-point halftime lead, but saw the Hawks rally in the second half as Central Lee picked up a 51-44 win over the Bears in Donnellson last night.

Jaxon Betker paced Central Lee with 14 points, while Dylan Stuecker added eight.

Cam Edle led the Bears offensively with a game-high 16 points.

Central Lee improved to 6-8, while Danville slipped to 7-5.

The Bears will host Notre Dame Friday.

New London 58, Cardinal 48

Blaise Porter drilled two triples to accumulate 20 points, as New London held on for a 10-point, 58-48 win over Cardinal yesterday evening.

Kade Benjamin and Devon Swanson finished with 14 points apiece.

Dawson Lewis was the high-point man for Cardinal, he finished with 15.

New London, surging now, improved to 9-3. They will take to the road Friday night traveling to Van Buren.

Winfield-Mount Union 57, Lone Tree 45

Freshman Abram Edwards had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Winfield-Mount Union zipped by Lone Tree 57-45.

Classmate and fellow freshman Cam Buffington chipped in with 14 points and 11 boards as Winfield earned their seventh win on the season, improving to 7-6.

Lone Tree stayed winless, they’re now 0-9.

Other finals last night:

Hillcrest Academy 54, Louisa-Muscatine 24

Mediapolis 55, Highland 49

Muscatine 52, Burlington 50

West Burlington 64, Notre Dame 63

Girls’ Basketball: Quiet Slate Sees Van Buren Nip Holy Trinity:

Isabel Manning’s Van Buren Warriors fought hard and pulled away late from a feisty Holy Trinity team last night, earning a 51-41 win over the Crusaders at Shottenkirk Gymnasium.

The win improved Van Buren to 10-3 and 8-2 in the Super Conference, while Holy Trinity cascaded to 4-13.

The Crusaders will host No. 7 (3A) West Burlington on Friday.

Other finals last night:

Keokuk 56, Davis County 30

Wapello 44, Pekin 39

Notre Dame 75, West Burlington 53

Wrestling: New London Goes 2-1 at Muscatine:

The New London wrestling team went 2-1 at Muscatine yesterday, earning wins over Davenport West (53-30), Mediapolis (53-24) while falling to Muscatine (48-30).

New London’s 152-pounder Josh Glendening paced the Tigers picking up three falls. Marcel Lopez had two tech falls while Dominic Lopez and Boden Pickle had two falls apiece.

Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney, a state medalist last year, earned three wins for the Bulldogs, as well.

College Basketball: UNI Adds Two Non-Conference Games, Iowa State Cancels Again:

The UNI men’s basketball team has added two non-conference opponents to their schedule.

The Panthers have added Cornell and Coe to their schedule.

The Panthers will play the Rams on Thursday, January 21st and the Kohawks on Monday, January 25th.

The matchup with Cornell is of note for local listeners — the Rams are led by former Mount Pleasant standout Jordan Magnani.

UNI-Cornell will tip at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Iowa State Postpones Another Matchup

Meanwhile in Ames, the Iowa State basketball team is managing a COVID issue with another postponement.

This time it’s the Cylcones’ Saturday tilt against Texas Tech.

It’s the third consecutive postponement for Iowa State since last Friday.

The press release Tuesday indicated that both schools will work with the Big 12 Conference in rescheduling the game.