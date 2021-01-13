Sports, Wednesday, January 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Basketball: Winfield-Mount Union Dominates Pekin, Stays Unbeaten:

The No. 11 Winfield-Mount Union Lady Wolves are just having one of those seasons.

Eight players got into the box score as they pulled away for a 52-37 win over Pekin, last night keeping their perfect season alive.

Bradie Buffington paced Winfield-Mount Union with 10 points, while Jobie Malone chipped in with nine.

Kyndal Townsley had eight for the Lady Wolves, as well.

Winfield-Mount Union, now 11-0 and 5-0 in the Super Conference will take today off before battling Lone Tree on Thursday.

Other finals last night:

WACO 29, Holy Trinity 27 WACO got back into the win column with a big 29-27 win over Holy Trinity last night at Shottenkirk Gymnasium. WACO improved to 4-6 with the win — they’ll take on New London tomorrow night in Wayland. We’ll have that game on KILJ-FM.

Van Buren County 55, Central Lee 54 In a battle of superstars, it was Isabel Manning’s 36 points and 10 rebounds that led Van Buren County to a 55-54 win over Central Lee last night. Mya Merschman had 20 points for Central Lee, while Ella Sanders ended with 18 points for the Hawks. Van Buren County will have a huge showdown on Friday night against No. 13 (1A) Notre Dame. Central Lee will have their mettle tested when they take on No. 7 (3A) West Burlington Friday night, as well.



Boys’ Basketball: New London’s Duo Stands Out Again, Leads Tigers to Win Over Keokuk:

Sophomore Kade Benjamin is having a coming out party this year for New London.

Benjamin scored 27 points as New London picked up a 78-74 road win at Keokuk last night.

Fellow sophomore Blaise Porter added 20, while Devon Swanson chipped in with 14.

New London upped their record to 7-3, they’ll take on Super Conference rival WACO on Thursday, you can listen to that game on KILJ-FM.

Keokuk will entertain Washington on Friday night.

Other boys finals:

Pekin 59, Winfield-Mount Union 40 Pekin got 23 from Brady Millikin in a 19-point, 59-40 win over Winfield-Mount Union last night. Pekin’s hot start has continued, they’re up to 10-1 and 8-1 in conference play. Winfield-Mount Union slipped to 4-5 and 3-4 in conference play.

Holy Trinity 77, WACO 40 Holy Trinity throttled WACO in a 77-40 win last night in Fort Madison. The Crusaders led early and often and did not relinquish in the 37-point victory. Next for WACO is a home date with New London on Thursday. You can listen to that game on KILJ-FM.

West Burlington 59, Danville 47 Danville held a 27-24 halftime lead but West Burlington went on a 35-20 second half run to pull away from the Bears for a 59-47 win last night. Cam Edle paced Danville with 14 points, while Ty Carr chipped in with 13. Colton Sherwood paced the Falcons with 20 points. Danville slipped to 6-4 and 5-3 in Super Conference play.

Central Lee 76, Van Buren County 54

Wapello 65, Columbus 18

No. 10 (1A) Notre Dame 74, Cardinal 43

Prep Wrestling: New London Drops Double Dual to Lisbon and West Liberty:

The New London wrestling fell twice yesterday in a tough double dual at Lisbon High School to Lisbon and West Liberty.

Lisbon, one of the states premier powers — they have 15 traditional state titles, four team titles and 63 individual state titles — took care of New London early and often earning a 63-3 win.

Two-time state champion Marcel Lopez earned a 3-2 decision over Lisbon’s Brandon Paez for the Tigers lone win against Lisbon.

Top-ranked 145-pounder Robert Avila Jr. won via 7-3 decision over third-ranked Dominic Lopez, while No. 9 (153) Lincoln Holub picked up a 5-4 decision over No. 6 Josh Glendening.

Against West Liberty, New London earned five fall victories, gathering them from Dom Lopez, Glendenning, Boden Pickle, Michael Rains and Brody Butterbaugh.

Marcel Lopez won via forfeit against West Liberty.

Prep Wrestling: Move to One Day State Looming for State Wrestling?:

A proposal that would move State Wrestling to a one-day tournament per class is being discussed by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, reports have indicated.

The revision, largely because of COVID, would have 1A, 2A and 3A wrestle out their entire bracket in a day’s work, with opening rounds beginning at 9:00 a.m. and finals starting by 7:00 p.m. that same night.

According to the report, the Class 1A portion of the tournament will be held on February 17th, Class 2A on February 18th and Class 3A on February 19th.

The status and schedule of the State Dual tournament is unknown as of this time.

However, in an update to state media members late last night, the Association reitirated that no formal decision has been made in regards of state wrestling and will not be made until their Board of Control meeting on January 21st.

Until then, reports regarding potential changes should be considered unofficial.