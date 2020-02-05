Sports, Wednesday, February 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team outscored Iowa City Regina 40-21 in the second half as they rolled to a 64-48 non-conference victory last night.

Clayton Lowery had 18 points for Mount Pleasant while Brody Bender finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points to go along with 11 boards.

The Panthers were outscored 15-8 by the Regals in the second quarter, as Regina grabbed a 27-24 half-time led.

From there, it was all Mount Pleasant.

The Panthers hounded the Regals’ top scorer Masen Miller all night.

Miller, who averages 25 per night, was held to just 10 points last night — which included a three-quarter heave at the end of the second quarter.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Panthers, who are now 9-8 on the season.

They’ll be on the road, Friday at Burlington.

You can hear it on KILJ-FM with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.

In the Superconference last night, #2 (1A) WACO dominated to the tune of a 70-44 victory over New London.

WACO is now an outstanding 18-0 on the year, while New London fell to 10-7.

Both teams are back at it on Thursday, with WACO welcoming in Notre Dame.

New London will travel to West Burlington.

Staying in the Superconference, Taylor Kensett scored 21 points as Danville won again, beating Cardinal 75-54.

Ty Carr added 13 for the Bears, who evened their ledger at 9-9, they’ll battle Central Lee in Donnellson on Thursday.

Cardinal is now 10-9.

Other boys’ finals last night:

West Burlington 49, Holy Trinity 42 The Falcons are now 11-5, while Holy Trinity is at Cardinal.

#2 (3A) Assumption 63, Burlington 44

Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 45

Fort Madison 63, Central Lee 44

Notre Dame 82, Van Buren 35

On the girls’ slate last night, WACO got back into the win column — pulling out a 48-44 victory over New London.

WACO is now 5-15, they’ll take on #9 (1A) Notre Dame on Thursday, while New London won’t have it any easier, they’ll scrap with #10 (3A) West Burlington.

Staying in the Superconference, #10 (2A) Mediapolis used a 19-2 second quarter run to cruise to a 56-38 victory over Pekin.

The Bullettes are red hot, they’re now 18-1 on this season. They’ll take on Wapello, Thursday night.

Isabella Smith had 14 points as Danville earned a 44-21 victory over Cardinal of Eldon last night. Danville, playing some good basketball of late, upped their mark to 7-12 on the season. They’ll take on Central Lee, Thursday.

Other girls’ finals last night:

#12 (3A) Davenport Assumption 42, Burlington 27

Holy Trinity 63, #10 (3A) West Burlington 56

Central Lee 67, Fort Madison 37

Wapello 54, Louisa-Muscatine 23

Winfield-Mount Union 46, Lone Tree 38

Van Buren 53, Notre Dame 25

Also, the SEI Superconference Boys’ Shootout Games pairings were announced late last night.

At Iowa Wesleyan on Friday evening, it’ll be Highland taking on Notre Dame, while Pekin will lock horns with WACO for the tournament title.

The rest of the teams will play each other in JV/Varsity doubleheaders.

Lone Tree at West Burlington

Hillcrest Academy at New London

Wapello at Danville

Mediapolis at Cardinal

Winfield-Mount Union at Holy Trinity

Louisa-Muscatine at Central Lee

Columbus at Van Buren County

In middle school action last night, the Mount Pleasant 8th grade boys’ picked up a 48-25 win over Fairfield.

Kewan Trent led the way with 16 points.

The B team was defeated 30-7.

The 7th grade girls’ were beaten 48-14 by Fairfield, as well.

Prep Bowling:

The Keokuk Chief bowling team picked a near 300-pin victory last night over Mount Pleasant at Arrowhead Bowling Center in Keokuk last night.

Levi Mills bowled a series 365, while Ethan Oilar bowled a series 359.

Meanwhile, the Panther girls suffered a 700-pin loss to Keokuk.

Alexis Wohlleber led the Panthers with a series 358. Gillian Anderson finished with a series 295.

College Basketball:

The Iowa and Iowa State basketball teams are both back on the court this evening — both on the road.

Starting with #17 Iowa, they travel to West Lafayette to take on the Boilermakers of Purdue University.

Iowa comes in 16-6 overall and 7-4 in the B1G.

Purdue is 12-10, they’re 5-6 in conference play.

Tonight’s game will start at 5:00 p.m. on KILJ-FM with the Hawkeye Tip-Off Show.

The game will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Iowa State is running out of time to get hot — and they have no cupcake tonight as they travel to Morgantown to battle with Bobby Huggins’ #13 West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Clones’ are second to the basement at 2-6 in the Big 12 and 9-12 overall.

West Virginia has upped their ledger to 17-4 and 5-3 in the conference.

They’ll take the court at 6:00 p.m. with coverage on KILJ-AM beginning at 5:00 p.m.