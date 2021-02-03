Sports, Wednesday, February 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: Panthers Surge Late, New London Wins, Other Prep Finals:

Chase Williamson hit two clutch threes, one to give the Panthers a five-point lead with under 1:00 minute to go in the game as the Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team (11-7) rallied to defeat Iowa City Regina (6-7) 69-63 at the Regal Dome in Iowa City.

The Panthers saw Regina take a two-point lead into the 4th quarter and build a lead of six in the frame behind the strong play of senior forward Ashton Cook, who finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Mount Pleasant never wavered in the face of adversity.

“I think we responded well late [in the 4th Quarter] and we just talked honestly. We challenged them and they responded well tonight. It was nice to see us get four guys in double figures” head coach Eric Rawson said.

Sam Jerrell led the quartet of double figure scorers for the Panthers with a season-high 18 points, while Brevin Wilson chipped in with 15 points and four rebounds with 13 coming after the break.

Dewon Trent added 14, while Chase Williamson poured in 11.

Wilson had been waiting for a performance like this and after a key second-half adjustment by Rawson, Wilson performed well hitting 6-of-9 shots from the field after recess while playing all 16:00 minutes.

“We put Brevin into the high-post and short corner after halftime nd Brevin was able to execute. He made some tough shots for us early in the third that got momentum back going for us.” explained.

Mount Pleasant outscored the Regals 25-17 down the stretch largely behind a season-high 24 three point shots attempted. The Panthers hit on 60% of their threes in the fourth quarter — including the aforementioned clutch triple by Williamson — to earn the tough road victory.

“It certainly opens up the inside and driving lanes. Sam [Jerrell] hit three big threes, Chase [Williamson] hit a couple. They certainly stepped up for us.”

Mount Pleasant will use Wednesday to rest up before hosting Burlington (5-9), Thursday night.

You can listen to that game on FM 105.5 beginning with the Panther Tipoff Show at 7:15 p.m.

Iowa City Regina will host West Liberty (2-10) on Friday.

Other Prep Finals:

New London 78, Central Lee 61

Blaise Porter scored a season-high 36 points as the New London Tiger boys’ basketball team earned a 17-point, 78-61 win over Central Lee last night.

Porter was 17-for-24 from the field and also provided seven helps for the Tigers, who improved to 13-4 and 12-2 in Super Conference play.

Kade Benjamin chipped in with 23 points and 15 boards as the two headed monster showed up for New London once again in a big way.

Jaxon Betker paced the Hawks with 26.

New London will take on Notre Dame Thursday in Burlington. Central Lee welcomes in WACO.

Danville 54, WACO 40

Cam Edle had 14 points, while Ty Carr added 12 as the Danville boys’ picked up a 54-40 win over WACO in Wayland last night.

Caiden Gourley and Sawyer Nelson each chipped in with 10 for the Bears who saw their season ledger improve to 9-7.

Reece Oswald paced WACO with 10 points.

The Warriors dipped to 2-15, they will be at Central Lee Thursday night.

Danville will welcome in the Comets of Cardinal on Thursday night.

Wapello 42, Mediapolis 35

Wapello used a 17-8 fourth quarter run to surge them past Mediapolis last night.

Maddox Griffin, the terrific Indian senior, led all scorers with 20 points.

Ben Egan was the high point man for Mediapolis, scoring 12 points. Cory Virgin chipped in with 11.

Wapello, peaking at the right time, improved to 13-2 and 11-1 in the Super Conference.

Mediapolis slumped to 5-12, they’ll get back on the horse Thursday when they host Louisa-Muscatine.

Other finals:

West Burlignton 59, Cardinal 56

Holy Trinity 67, Notre Dame 61

Fairfield 66, Burlington 48

Keokuk 52, Highland 38

Girls’ Basketball: No. 10 W-MU Survives, ND Smashes, WACO Wins Again:

No. 10 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union 44, Louisa-Muscatine 43

Winfield-Mount Union needed a late fourth quarter rally to keep their perfect season alive, defeating Louisa-Muscatine 44-43 last night.

The Wolves went on a 17-11 fourth quarter run, led by Farrah Nelson’s 11 points to improve to 16-0 and 10-0 in the Super Conference.

Kylee Sanders led all scorers for Louisa-Muscatine, scoring 17 points.

Winfield-Mount Union will welcome in Lone Tree, Thursday.

Louisa-Muscatine, who fell to 7-6, will travel to Mediapolis on Thursday.

No. 11 (1A) Notre Dame 70, Holy Trinity 28

Another night, another dominating performance for the 11th ranked Nikes, this time walloping Holy Trinity 70-28, last night at Shottenkirk Gymnasium.

The Nikes jumped out to a 24-7 lead and led at halftime 46-11.

Reagan Engberg led Notre Dame with 14 points, while Megan Harrell chipped in with 12.

Gabby Derry and Katy Stephens both had 10, as well.

The win moved Notre Dame to 15-1 and 11-1 in the Super Conference, while Holy Trinity dropped to 5-16.

WACO 49, Danville 41

A night after downing No. 15 (2A) Van Buren County, the WACO girls’ earned another nice win, this time knocking off Danville 49-41.

Aubri Garnsey had a game-high 15 points to lead WACO.

Ellah Kissell had nine wile Grace Coble scored eight for the Warriors.

Ava Smith had 13 for Danville.

WACO upped their mark to 7-11 and 6-7 in conference play.

Danville stumbled to 6-12, they’ll entertain Cardinal Thursday.

Central Lee 67, New London 34

Mediapolis 58, Wapello 49

No. 8 West Burlington 79, Cardinal 38

Men’s College Soccer: Wesleyan’s Odorisio Announces Resignation:

Iowa Wesleyan has announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach Tony Odorisio, effective immediately.

Odorisio, who was entering his fifth season, has coached 18 players to All-Conference honors, while guiding the the Tigers to the SLIAC Conference Tournament Championship match just one year ago.

He was named SLIAC Coach of the Year in 2019, as well.

A search for a replacement will commence immediately, according to Wesleyan officials.

Their first match is currently scheduled for March 10th against Fontbonne University.

Men’s College Basketball: Iowa Wins, Iowa State Suffers Heartbreaking Loss:

Iowa (13-4, 7-3) 84, Michigan State 78

Iowa came back from an early 11-point hole defeat Michigan State (8-7, 2-7), 84-78 last night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Luka Garza paced the Hawkeyes with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Jack Nunge (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Joe Toussaint (10 points, 6 assists) scored in double figures off the bench for Fran McCaffery.

Iowa will be off tonight before hooking up with No. 7 Ohio State on Thursday.

Tip is set for 6:00 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia 76, Iowa State (2-10, 0-7) 72

Iowa State dropped yet another hard fought Big 12 contest, falling to West Virginia (12-5, 5-3), 76-72 last night.

Rasir Bolton led the Clones with 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Tyler Harris and Solomon Young chipped in with 15 points each as Iowa State fell to 2-10 and 0-7 in Big 12 play.

Iowa State will be off until Saturday, when they travel to No. 9 Oklahoma.

Tipoff is set for 11:00 a.m.

You can listen on 1130 AM beginning at 10:00 a.m.