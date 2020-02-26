Sports, Wednesday, February 26th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

You know the old axiom: it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season?

Well it played it out before our eyes last night.

New London (16-7) raced out to a 10-0 first quarter lead and then used the heroic shooting of freshman phenom Blaise Porter to knockout #2 WACO 60-52, in a Class 1A district semifinal last night.

The Tigers will now take on the sharp-shooting Pekin Panthers in a district final Thursday at Mediapolis, with a substate final trip on the line.

The aforementioned Porter was a terror for WACO in the fourth quarter, erupting for 19 points while staying perfect from the field, the three-point line and free throw stripe.

It was the type of performance Bryant Porter, New London’s head coach — and Blaise’s father — knew he had in him all along.

“It was great. I mean I don’t think people realize how much work [Blaise] puts in. You know that performance, it’s not new to him, that big light kind of thing.” Porter explained post-game.

Blaise finished with a game-high 27 points.

Fellow freshman Kade Benjamin finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Grant Swanson, a Coe College commit, double-doubled with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

New London did terrific work on WACO’s star forward Nik Coble who was held to just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field.

Porter told reporters after the game that his plan on Coble was simple — but it came from Winfield-Mount Union’s Klay Edwards and his tactics against the second-ranked Warriors last week

Edwards doubled on Coble dropping the defender guarding Elijah McGohan onto Coble.

New London did the same thing.

It worked.

“[Edwards] gave me a little key on that, I told him, we’re going to get them for you and our kids did it.” Porter said.

Pietro Vannini — an Italian foreign exchange student from Florence — led WACO with 21 points and two rebounds, while Gabe Reichenbach chipped in with 10 points and four boards.

WACO ended their season with a record of 22-1.

Thursday’s game from Mediapolis versus Pekin can be heard right here on KILJ-FM, John Kuhens will have the call, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have Mount Pleasant-Davenport Assumption Thursday night on KILJ-AM also at 7:00 p.m.

Staying in prep hoops, in the second game last night at Father Minnett Gymnasium, Pekin started red-hot then blitzed Burlington-Notre Dame 65-32 in a Class 1A district semifinal.

Brady Millikin led Pekin with a game high 31 points, while Cael Lyle and Kennan Winn had eight apiece.

Notre Dame was led by Mitchell Brent who finished with seven points.

Nike high point man Axel Tjaden was just 2-for-13 from the field last night finishing with five points.

Notre Dame ends their season with a record of 18-5.

Looking at the girls’ game, two area schools are vying for a spot into the state tournament tonight when #9 Van Buren takes on #6 West Branch at Washington High School and #11 Notre Dame scraps with #2 Marquette Catholic.

Van Buren is coming off a statement, 44-24 victory over Mediapolis last Friday, while West Branch beat the brakes off of Wapello to get to the district final.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is playing some of their best basketball of the year, winners of three straight games.

Notre Dame is led by the outstanding duo of Katy Stephens and Rylie Todd, while freshman Gabby Deery is up to 8.5 points per game.

Marquette Catholic’s lone loss came back in December, a 53-38 decision to Maquoketa Valley.

Tonight’s game will be played at 7:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley High School.

KILJ will have coverage of tonight’s game, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have call on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

Prep Bowling:

Mount Pleasant senior Ethan Oilar completed his trip to the Class 2A State Bowling tournament with a series 389.

Oilar rolled a 179 in his first game of the tournament, then came around that with a 210 in his second tournament game.

Oilar did not place.

The champion was Fort Dodge senior Kaleb Anderson who rolled a sublime series 546.

Fort Dodge was also the team champion with a total pinfall of 3,303.

Urbandale was second at 3,299.

Staying in prep bowling, The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced an agreement with Waterloo’s Cadillac XBC to keep the state bowling tournament there through 2022.

Cadillac XBC has hosted the Iowa High School State Co-Ed Bowling Tournament since 2018.

College Basketball:

BIG 12: Iowa State (12-16, 5-10) def. TCU (15-13, 6-9) — Solomon Young had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Tre Jackson added 18 points and five assists for ISU in a 65-59 win. Rasir Bolton chipped in 11 points and five assists.

BIG TEN: Iowa (19-9, 10-7) lost to Michigan State (19-9, 11-6) — Michigan State outscored the Hawkeyes 51-37 in the second half for a 78-70 win. Luka Garza had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Ryan Kriener added 18 points and seven boards. Connor McCaffery also chipped in 11 points and seven assists.

MVC: Drake (18-12, 8-9) lost to Loyola Chicago (20-10, 12-5) — Garrett Sturtz had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Drake in a 64-60 loss. Liam Robbins added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.