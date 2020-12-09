Sports, Wednesday, December 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Panther Boys’ Rally, Earn Second Win at Ottumwa:

After falling behind by seven at the end of the first quarter, the Mount Pleasant (2-2) boys’ basketball team wound up outscoring Ottumwa by 18 as the Panthers picked up a gritty 58-47 win on the road last night.

Mount Pleasant used a 17-6 second quarter run to snake in front at recess and then controlled the second half, winning the the third quarter by four and the fourth quarter by three.

Sophomore Owen Van Sickle led Mount Pleasant with 15 points, while Brevin Wilson chipped in with 14.

Jack Johnson and Sam Jerrell were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The win moved the Panthers to 2-2 on the season while Ottumwa dipped to 1-1.

Mount Pleasant will be off until Friday night when they are on the road at Keokuk.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Other boys’ finals from last night:

New London 75, Cardinal 57

Sophomore phenom Blaise Porter poured in a game-high 30 points, while Kade Benjamin added 26 as New London rolled past Cardinal 75-57.

Devon Swanson chipped in with 10 points for the Tigers, who improved to 2-0.

WACO 55, Columbus 41

Vincent Jones led WACO with 20 points as the Warriors earned a 14-point, 55-41 Super Conference victory last night over Columbus.

Now 1-2, WACO will be off until Friday when they host Cardinal.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Danville 53, Central Lee 47

Holy Trinity 64, Van Buren County 40

Wapello 57, Pekin 51

Keokuk 62, Mediapolis 36

West Burlington 71, Notre Dame 56

Mount Pleasant (FRESH) 40, Ottumwa (FRESH) 39

Lopreato’s Improvement Continues as Panthers Win:

Andrea Lopreato’s marked second-year improvement continued last night, as the sophomore double-doubled with 12 points and 12 boards in a 37-25 win for Mount Pleasant last night.

Kenna Lamm and Tristian Shull chipped in with eight points apiece, as well.

The win improved Mount Pleasant to 2-2.

They’ll host Keokuk on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Pekin 43, Wapello 22

West Burlington 69, Notre Dame 33

Purdy Named to Davey O’Brien Award List:

Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy has been named one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award.

The award is given annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

Purdy now owns or shares 25 school records in his career and is the school’s all-time winningest quarterback.

Purdy was also picked on Monday as the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week.

Purdy was 20-of-23 for 247 yards passing and rushed for 38 yards in a win over West Virginia.

Golston Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy List:

Iowa senior defensive end Chauncey Golston has been named one of 24 semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The award is given annually to the nation’s best IMPACT player — on and off the field — with IMPACT standing for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Golston has 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception and 20 solo tackles this year for the Hawkeye defense.

Iowa is set to take on No. 25 Wisconsin this Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.