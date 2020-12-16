Sports, Wednesday, December 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Porter Explodes for 27 in Win Over West Burlington:

Sophomore phenom Blaise Porter led New London (4-0) with 27 points, while Kade Benjamin chipped in with 21 as New London came from behind to defeat West Burlington 77-62 last night in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference bout.

The Falcons held a five-point halftime lead at 34-29, but New London went on a 27-14 run to end the fourth quarter to stay unblemished.

Devon Swanson was also in double-figures for New London with 12.

Marvion Jackson paced the Falcons with 25 points.

New London will entertain Danville on Friday, West Burlington — now 4-2 — was scheduled to play WACO, but with the Warriors in COVID-19 quarantine that game will no longer be played.

Danville Stays Unbeaten:

Danville (4-0) stayed perfect behind 17 points from Caiden Gourley, earning a 43-31 win over Holy Trinity last night.

Cam Edle added seven for the Bears, while Brady Hall chipped in with six.

Vasin Thurman was the high point man for Holy Trinity, finishing with 10.

Danville, 4-0 on the year, will welcome in Highland.

Holy Trinity slipped to 3-2 — they’ll look to rebound against Central Lee on Friday.

Other boys’ finals last night:

Notre Dame 67, Central Lee 62

Cardinal 70, Hillcrest Academy 62

Pekin 71, Columbus Community 30

Danville’s Fox Guides Bears to Win:

Drew Fox led all scorers with 21 points, as the Danville girls’ basketball team picked up win number one, a 64-45 squash of Holy Trinity.

Ava Smith chipped in with 16 points for Danville, while Makenzie Morris ended with 11.

Danville upped their ledger to 1-5, they’ll take on the Huskies of Highland o0n Thursday.

Holy Trinity stumbled to 2-5 — their road doesn’t get any easier when they hookup with Central Lee on Friday night.

Marlow Steers Falcons Past NL:

West Burlington received 22 points from Sydney Marlow while Abby Bence added 17 as the Falcon girls stomped New London 68-32 in a Super Conference rout last night.

Keura Williams led Aimee Iverson’s group with 14 points.

New London slipped to 2-5, they’ll scrap with Danville on Friday night.

West Burlington, still perfect at 6-0, was scheduled to battle WACO on Friday — again that game is in flux because of COVID-19 issues with the Warriors program.

Other girls’ finals last night:

No. 14 Winfield-Mount Union 68, Mediapolis 62 (2OT)

Louisa-Muscatine 59, Highland 33

Notre Dame 61, Central Lee 43

Iowa State Stumbles in Big 12 Opener:

Kansas State 74, Iowa State 65

Rasir Bolton had 19 points and seven dimes but it was not enough as Iowa State fell to Kansas State in the Big 12 opener for both squads.

Tyler Harris and Xavier Foster each added 10 points apiece for the Clones, who fell to 1-3 on the year.

DaJuan Gordon had 15 points and 11 boards to lead K-State.

The Clones will look to bounce back on Friday when they travel to Morgantown to battle West Virginia.

Tipoff Friday is set for 8:00 p.m.