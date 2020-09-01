Sports, Tuesday, September 1st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Busy Night of Area Cross Country:

It will be a busy night of cross country for KILJ-area schools, as the conference season begins in earnest across the region.

Tonight, Central Lee will be at Louisa-Muscatine for a varsity meet held at Langwood Education Center.

Racing in Letts tonight will be Central Lee, Columbus, West Liberty, Wilton and Louisa-Muscatine.

They’ll begin at 4:30 p.m.

Also in the Super Conference tonight is a huge invite at Hillcrest Academy as ten schools will compete together.

WACO, Winfield-Mount Union and Holy Trinity highlight the area programs.

Also competing at Hillcrest Academy tonight is Cedar Rapids Jefferson, English Valleys, Highland, Lone Tree, Wapello and Washington.

Racing at Hillcrest Academy tonight will start at 5:00 p.m.

Radio Iowa Football Poll Shows No Change for SE Iowa Schools:

8-Player

1. Don Bosco (1-0), LW #1 vs Dunkerton

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (1-0), LW #2 @ Harris-Lake Park

3. Audubon (1-0). LW #3 vs AR-WE-VA

4. Montezuma (1-0), LW #4 vs Winfield-Mt. Union

5. Fremont-Mills (1-0), LW #5 vs Griswold

6. Newell-Fonda (1-0), LW (X) @ River Valley

7. CAM (Anita) (1-0), LW #8 vs Bedford

8. Springville (1-0), LW #10 @ Central, Elkader

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW (X) vs Iowa Valley

10.Easton Valley (1-0), LW (X) vs Central City

Class A

1. Grundy Center (1-0), LW #1 vs 1A-#3 Dike-New Hartford

2. Saint Ansgar (1-0), LW #3 vs Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

3. Iowa City Regina (0-1), LW #2 @ Mid-Prairie

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-0), LW #5 @ Starmont

5. Wapsie Valley (1-0), LW #6 vs East Buchanan

6. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW #7 @ 2A-#9 Unty Christian

7. South Winneshiek (1-0), LW #9 @ North Tama

8. Lisbon (1-0), LW (X) @ Wilton

9. West Hancock (0-1), LW #4 @ Forest City

10.Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1), LW #10 vs Logan-Magnolia

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (1-0), LW #1 @ Spirit Lake

2. South Central Calhoun (1-0), LW #2 @ Greene County

3. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), LW #3 @ A-#1 Grundy Center

4. West Branch (1-0), LW #4 @ 2A-#7 West Liberty

5. Van Meter (1-0), LW #5 vs Earlham

6. West Sioux (1-0), LW #7 vs Central Lyon

7. Underwood (1-0), LW #9 @ Tri-Center

8. Waterloo Columbus (1-0), LW (X) @ Vinton-Shellsburg

9. Treynor (1-0), LW (X) @ Glenwood

10.Emmetsburg (1-0), LW (X) vs Algona

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (1-0), LW #2 @ Pella Christian

2. Williamsburg (1-0), LW #3 vs Benton

3. Clear Lake (1-0), LW #5 vs Osage

4. West Lyon (1-0), LW #6 @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

5. Solon (0-1), LW #4 vs 3A-#10 Washington

6. Waukon (0-1), LW #1 vs Waverly-Shell Rock

7. West Liberty (1-0), LW (X) vs 1A-#4 West Branch

8. Independence (1-0), LW (X) @ Maquoketa

9. Unity Christian (1-0), LW #10 vs A-#6 Woodbury Central

10.Sioux Center (1-0), LW (X) @ Western Christian

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (1-0), LW #2 @ North Polk

2. Harlan (1-0), LW #3 @ #7 Pella

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1-0), LW #4 @ Linn-Mar

4. Lewis Central (1-0), LW #6 vs #6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. West Delaware (2-0), LW #7 @ Clinton

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0), LW #8 @ #4 Lewis Central

7. Pella (0-1), LW #1 vs #2 Harlan

8. Grinnell (0-1), LW #5 vs South Tama

9. North Scott (1-0), LW #10 @ Pleasant Valley

10.Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ 2A #5 Solon

Class 4A

1. WDM Valley (1-0), LW #1 @ #3 Dowling Catholic

2. Ankeny (1-0), LW #3 @ #10 Waukee

3. Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW #2 vs #1 Valley

4. Southeast Polk (1-0), LW #5 vs Ankeny Centennial

5. Cedar Falls (1-0), LW #4 @ Waterloo West

6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1-0), LW #7 vs #8 C.R. Washington

7. Urbandale (1-0), LW #10 @ Ames

8. Cedar Rapids Washington (1-0), LW (X) @ #6 C.R. Kennedy

9. Sioux City East (1-0), LW (X) @ LeMars

10.Waukee (0-1), LW #9 vs #2 Ankeny

Iowa Shuts Down Workouts Amidst COVID Outbreak in Athletics Department:

The University of Iowa is pausing workouts for their athletic teams after the school reported 93 positive tests this week, increasing their positivity rate to 11.4%.

The university has reported 176 total positive tests since athletes returned to campus in June.

Last Friday, Iowa reported 500 new cases among students, bringing their total to 607 since August 23rd.

Iowa State AD: 25,000 Allowed for Week One:

Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced yesterday that approximately 25,000 people will be able to attend the Cyclones’ week one football game versus Louisiana.

If their mitigation actions are successful, the Cyclones will allow all season ticket purchasers to attend the Oklahoma game Oct. 3. However, if the university determines that mitigation measures were not followed adequately at the first game, they will not have fans at future games (beginning with Oklahoma).

Pollard said there will be no tailgating on university property and face coverings will be mandatory at all home games — just some of the mitigation strategies moving forward.

The Cyclones first game is set for September 12th.

MLB Scoreboard (8/31):

Miami 5, New York Mets 3

Baltimore 4, Toronto 3 — 11 inn

Seattle 2, Los Angeles Angels 1

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 5, New York Yankees 3

Philadelphia 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

San Diego 6, Colorado 0