Sports, Tuesday, September 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team will get back on the hardwood this evening when they travel to take on the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison High School.

The Panthers come into tonight’s game with a record of 3-12, while Fort Madison is 3-10.

First serve is set for 7:15 p.m.

In other area volleyball tonight:

WACO is at West Burlington

Winfield-Mount Union is at Columbus

Holy Trinity hosts Burlington Notre Dame

In 7th and 8th grade volleyball last night: 7th grade A, B and C teams lost in 2 games each to Washington.

Emma Gantz, Kierra Fraizer, and Macy Jones were the leading scorers in the A game; Loli Calderon-Herrera and Hailey Mathews in the B game; Sarah Brown, Mattisyn Wenke, Elizabeth Hough, and Enid Caraballo in the C game.

In 8th grade, Mount Pleasant A fell, but Panther B and C were both winners.

Elaina Holtkamp, Emma Starr, Madison Helling, Ashlynn Riley, Alayna DuFour and Summer Schroeder were all leading point scorers for Mount Pleasant.

College Football:

The Iowa State Cyclones don’t feel as if they have to go back to the drawing board following their 18-17 loss to #19 Iowa last Saturday.

Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell met with reporters over the weekend and said the thing he’s preaching to his team is better tackling on defense and better play overall on special teams.

“Those are all things very correctable and that’s why I think it’s more on us as coaches and not one in that locker room. So we have to do a better job and that will start with me.” Campbell said.

Despite the loss Campbell believes his team responded well to the adversity of a near three-hour rain delay on Saturday.

“We came out and put points on the board and did some really good things, unfortunately I’d like to blame something else [for the loss] but it’s really us.”

The Clones will have a good chance to correct those mistakes this weekend when they host Louisiana-Monroe.

Iowa State has opened as 20.5 point favorites.

Kick-off this Saturday is set for 11:00 a.m.

You can hear it on KILJ-AM beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Men’s College Golf:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s golf team competed yesterday at the “War at the Moor” in Creston, IA.

Camron Mack (SR/Kahoka, MO) led the Tigers with a score of 80, followed by Jeff Cox (JR/Mount Pleasant, IA) with a score of 84 for the day.

The highlight of the afternoon came from a hole in one by Camron Mack.

The Tigers are back in action this Friday and Saturday as they travel to Pella, IA to compete in the Norm Ryerson Invitational.

They will compete on the Bos Landen Golf Course.

Tee time will be at 1pm on Friday and 8:30am on Saturday.

Men’s College Soccer:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team was tied with Grinnell 0-0 heading into half-time, but the Pioneers would go on to outscore the Tigers 5-3 in the second half to secure a non-conference victory over Wesleyan.

The Tigers broke the nil-nil deadlock early in the second half when sophomore Francisco Saldana scored not even three minutes into the second stanza.

Moments later Jaime Rabadan added to the Wesleyan lead with a goal of his own giving the Tigers a 2-0 advantage.

That’s when the Pioneers opened up.

Grinnell scored four straight goals, before Wesleyan’s Carlos Perez found the back of the net, cutting the Grinnell lead to 4-3.

The Pioneers, however, would tighten up in their back third and scored a late insurance goal to hold off Wesleyan.

The Tigers are now 0-5-1 overall.

Their next match is this Wednesday at home when they’ll host Monmouth College.

Kick-off is set for 4:00 p.m.