Sports, Tuesday, September 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Men’s College Golf:

The Carl Sandburg College men’s golf team shot a season-low 317 and tied for seventh at Friday’s Duane Chanay Invite at Byron Hills.

The Chargers bested the 325 they put up in their season debut at the Charger Classic. Sandburg tied Illinois Central for seventh, was a shot behind Clarke for sixth and four shots back of Highland for fifth place. Illinois Valley shot 302 to hold off Black Hawk by a stroke.

The Chargers are led by Mount Pleasant alum Trace White.

A freshman, White (Mount Pleasant, Iowa/Mount Pleasant) had Sandburg’s low round for the day, shooting a 4-over-par 75 to finish tied for fifth overall.

The Chargers will next play in the Illinois Valley Community College Match Play Event on Wednesday at Fyre Lake in Sherrard, Illinois.

The Tiger Men’s Golf team competed in the Iowa City Shootout at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course this past weekend.

The Tigers took third place as a team with a team score on the weekend of 723. The Tigers finished ahead of Coe College but fell to Buena Vista University and Wartburg College.

Jeff Cox (JR/Mount Pleasant, IA) led the Tigers with a score of 89 on Day One and 85 on Day Two, which gave him a total score of 174 for the tournament.

Alex Dentlinger (SO/New London, IA) was the second-best performer for the Tigers with a total score of 180.

The Tigers are back in action on September 16th, when they had to Creston, IA to compete in the “War at the Moor” at Crestmoor Country Club.

College Volleyball:

Jenna Murphy, a junior from Pella, IA, has been honored as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for Iowa Wesleyan.

Murphy helped lead the Tigers to their first three wins of the season over the weekend, 3-2 over North Central, 3-1 over Mount Mary and 3-2 over Silver Lake College.

Murphy led the defense in their first match against Knox College with a high of 40 digs last Wednesday.

She also totaled 78 digs for the weekend.

Murphy also had 22 service aces for the Tigers this weekend.

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team will be back on the court tonight when they host Keokuk.

The Panthers enter tonight 1-9, while Keokuk is 1-6.

First serve is set for 7:15 p.m.

High School Football:

The Mount Pleasant JV Football team took on West Hancock Monday night. The Panthers got off to an early start by forcing a safety only minutes into the game.

Mount Pleasant was able to continue to build their lead scoring a total of 26 in the first half.

The second half was more of the same, with the Panthers controlling the ballgame.

The Panthers added another 28 points to bring the final score to 54-0.

Stats:

Levi Graber- 3 carries for 77 yards and 2 TDs

Isaiah Albright- 6 carries for 73 yards

Carson Coleman- 6 carries for 14 yards and 1 TD, 6/14 passing for 131 yards and 3 TDs.

Samuel Jerrel- 113 receiving and 3 TDs

Reean Seberg- 1 reception for 4 yards and a TD

Linc Henriksen- 7 tackles

Reean Seberg- 6 tackles

Bowen Davis- 3 tackles, 1 INT

Samuel Jerrel- 1 INT

The JV Panthers are now 1-2 on the year.