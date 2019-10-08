Sports, Tuesday, October 8th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

The first iteration of the Iowa High School Football playoff RPI was released yesterday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Your Mount Pleasant Panthers check in at #9 in the first ranking with a combined RPI total of .6312.

RPI calculates your own record, your opponents’ records and your opponents opponents’ record and mathematically calculates a power ranking.

These rankings helps determine “wild-card” qualifiers into the post-season. Each district winner receives an automatic qualification into the post-season.

This week’s opponent, Solon, checks in at #3 in the RPI rankings, while fellow district-mate Washington has settled at #16.

In Class 1A, Mediapolis is #20 and in 8-man New London is 26th, WACO is 35th — despite playing one of 8-man’s toughest schedules — and Winfield-Mount Union is 40th.

The state will release updated RPI polls each Monday afternoon from here until the end of the season.

Staying in high school football, yesterday the JV Mount Pleasant Panthers picked up a win at home over Keokuk, 52-18.

Chayse Irving led the offensive onslaught with 110 yards and two touchdowns. Grifen Molle added 68 yards and one score as well.

Defensively, Lincoln Henriksen recorded four tackles and a sack, while Dylan Hagans had an interception return for a touchdown.

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ cross country teams raced last night at Hillcrest Academy.

The Panthers boys’ finished 9th in the 13-team field, yesterday.

Mount Pleasant’s best finisher was Logan White, who ran 19:46.33 good for 42nd overall. Luke Ryon ran 19:55.32 which placed him 46th.

Other Panther runners included Nick McCormick, Logan Lee, Nathan McWilliams, Gabe Feldmann and Nathan Peiffer.

Winning the boys event was Pella, who finished with a low-score of 40 points. Danville-New London’s Ty Carr finished in second overall helping his team to a 3rd place finish with 90 team points.

Carr ran 17:37.82.

On the girls’ side, the Panthers were fifth place finishers in the thirteen team field.

Abby Ryon battled hard with one of the state’s best in Mid-Prairies Marie Hostetler but it was ultimately Hostetler pulling away for first place.

Ryon ran 19:57.16 to place second.

Abby Blint had a strong effort for Mount Pleasant, running 21:32.74 — placing her 17th overall.

Maggie Jennings, Kendall Dascher, Cristina Carthey, Monroe Swain and Belle Meador all scored for Mount Pleasant.

Addison Parrott of Danville-New London finished in 4th place overall running 20:26.55.

In middle school cross country, the Panthers boys finished 3rd led by Ben Carthey’s first place time of 12:21.

The girls’ also placed 3rd as a team, they were paced by Elsie Lange who finished 7th in a time of 14:07.

Prep Volleyball:

Tonight will be another busy night in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference with several of the conference’s top dogs meeting up this evening.

First, New London (19-7) will travel to take on WACO (15-9) this evening, as WACO looks to snap a five-game losing skid.

This is the first and only time these two teams will meet in the regular season.

Winfield-Mount Union (17-10) will look to stop a mini three-match losing streak as well, when they play host to 3-19 Lone Tree this evening. Lone Tree has lost fourteen straight matches.

In perhaps the match of the night this evening, unbeaten Mediapolis (29-0) will look to keep the good times rolling when they take to the road to battle Pekin (11-10) — always a tough place to play.

And Holy Trinity (18-7) will take on West Burlington (12-12). The Falcons have been playing much better than their record indicates of late, winning seven of their last nine matches overall, including wins over Winfield-Mount Union, WACO and Mid-Prairie.