Sports, Tuesday, October 22nd

Prep Football:

The latest RPI poll by the Iowa High School Athletic Association shows to us what we all expected regarding this Friday’s game between Mount Pleasant and Washington.

By and large, the game will act as a play-in game to the Class 3A playoff field.

In the post week-eight version, the Panthers come in #15 in the computer rankings while Washington is just one spot better at #14.

The winner of the contest on Friday is more likely than not to move up to a more comfortable spot in the rankings and secure one of the final wild card berths to the Class 3A playoffs.

The loser?

Well, it’s probably basketball season.

Washington and Mount Pleasant are already spirited rivals, but with the stakes being ratcheted higher than ever on Friday, you can expect an all-time classic.

The Demons have won two straight games after falling 35-20 to Solon back on October 4th.

Mount Pleasant has won five of their last six.

The district rushing title will also be up for grabs this Friday.

Panther senior Logan Bass is currently the district leader with 768 yards and Washington quarterback Luke Turner is second with 764 yards.

Turner does have a slight edge in rushing touchdowns with 15, to Bass’s 12.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

In Class 1A, Mediapolis is #16 and takes on undefeated #14 Sigourney-Keota in what looks like another play-in game in the area.

One way or the other, a 7-2 or 8-1 football team is going to be left out of the playoffs. Both Sigourney-Keota and Mediapolis are hampered by what the computers say are “weaker” schedules.

Outside of South Central Calhoun and Treynor, Mediapolis and Sigourney-Keota are the only Class 1A teams with opponents’ records in the 30% winning percentage mark.

Sigourney-Keota has played the easiest schedule of the entire Class 1A field with an opponents’ record of 22-51.

That game will be played on Friday at Sigourney-Keota High School.

In 8-man, Mark McSorely and his defending state champion New London Tigers are still alive but will likely need to win a back-against-the-wall game as well.

New London enters the final week #17 in the computer rankings and they will test battle-hardened Montezuma this Friday on the road.

For New London to make the 8-man playoffs, the Tigers will need to up-end Montezuma. They’ll likely replace them in the field.

Montezuma enters #10 in the 8-man RPI polls and have won two straight since falling mid-season to Lone Tree and Iowa Valley.

New London has won three straight, most recently obliterating Iowa Valley, 68-32.

The Mount Pleasant JV Football team wrapped up their season at Fort Madison Monday night.

The Panthers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and never looked back rolling the Bloodhounds, 41-8.

Chayse Irving, Isaiah Albright, Carson Coleman, Brady Hall, Reean Seberg and Grifen Molle each had touchdowns.

Dylan Hagans led the defense with 6.5 tackles.

Prep Volleyball:

Playoff volleyball returns to KILJ tonight when the New London Tigers play host to the Ravens of Hillcrest Academy in a Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinal.

New London, 26-8, has their sights set on a trip to state and will look to open up in a big way against the winless Ravens.

The Tigers have won seven straight matches and haven’t dropped a set since early-October.

Hillcrest has won just two sets the whole season, winning one against Midland in September and one against Pekin just three days later on September 17th.

Other than that, the Ravens have been swept in every matchup this year.

First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.

We’ll have the call shortly before then.

The winner of tonight’s game will take on the winner of Keota and Tri-County, next Monday.

In other regional action, WACO will take on Highland while Winfield-Mount Union will lock horns with Burlington Notre Dame