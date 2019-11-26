Sports, Tuesday, November 26th

Prep Basketball:

Tonight will mark the start of the 2019-20 season for the Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ basketball team as they travel to take on the Pella Little Dutch.

Pella finished last season with a record of 15-6 after losing in the Class 4A Region 8 Championship, 59-40 to Grinnell.

The Dutch defeated Mount Pleasant to start the year, last year, 63-37.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are coming off a season that saw them go 6-15, losing in the first round of the Class 4A Region 7 playoffs to Clear Creek-Amana.

They’ll be without the services of last year’s top scorer Maddie Williamson, who is a freshman now at Iowa Wesleyan.

Isabel Ashton is set to jump into a bigger role for the Panthers after connecting on 42.9% of her three-point shots last season.

Ashton is joined on the roster by two other seniors: Lydia Stewart and Sydni Coleman. The team is also comprised of six juniors, two sophomores and two freshman.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. on KILJ-FM, with myself and Kent Bennett on the call. We’ll take the air at 6:45 p.m. with our pre-game show.

Other area action tonight includes:

WACO at Van Buren, 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal at New London, 6:00 p.m.

Winfield-Mount Union at Mediapolis, 7:30 p.m.

In Middle School action last night:

7th Grade Boys:

A Game

MP 43

Ottumwa 44

Leading Scorer

Payton Walker – 16 points

B Game

MP 29

Ottumwa 10

Leading Scorer

Avin Truong – 10 points

C Game

MP 9

Ottumwa 12

8th Grade Girls:

A Game

Mount Pleasant 48

Ottumwa 20

Leading Scorer

Emma Starr – 21 points

B Game

Mount Pleasant 26

Ottumwa 14

Prep Volleyball:

Yesterday the Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced their 2019 All-State Volleyball teams and several area players were recognized for their strong efforts.

Starting in 1A, Holy Trinity had two representatives on the All-State team with Claire Pothitakis leading the way with 1st Team-All State honors.

The junior averaged 3.71 kills per set and helped lead her team to the 1A semifinals before dropping to Wapsie Valley.

The other Crusader on the 1A All-State list was sophomore Kassi Randolph, who was a 2nd-Team choice.

The do-it-all Randolph averaged 2.35 kills, 3.04 digs and 4.85 assists per set.

New London senior Addie Pry was selected as a 3rd-Team All-State choice.

Pry led the Tigers to the 1A Region Finals before falling to Holy Trinity. Pry averaged 3.28 kills per set, the 13th best mark in Class 1A.

WACO’s Morgan Graber averaged 3.47 kills per set and was a 1A Honorable Mention All-State selection.

In 2A, Mediapolis’ senior Helaina Hillyard was named a 1st-Team selection. Hillyard averaged a robust 4.31 kills per set after helping the Bullettes to a 41-2 record this year.

She was joined by teammate Ruthie Jahn, who was named Honorable Mention. Jahn averaged 2.05 kills per set.

Prep Football:

The Iowa Print Writer’s Association also released their All-State lists and again, there were several local players honored.

Starting in Class 3A, Mount Pleasant junior and Nebraska Cornhusker recruit Henry Lutovsky was named 1st-Team All-State.

Lutovsky helped guide the Panthers to a 6-3 record and paved the way for Logan Bass and Jack Johnson to rush for well over 1,000 yards this season.

In 8-man, New London had three All-State Selections, starting with 1st-Team choice Shea Summerfield.

Summerfield rushed for 2,164 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Tigers this season. He also chipped in with four total return touchdowns and a receiving score.

He was quite simply a one man wrecking crew.

Senior offensive lineman Jaxon Allen and senior defensive lineman Gavin Holmes were named 3rd-Team All-State for New London, who qualified for the 8-man playoffs again after graduating several key pieces from their 2018 State Title team.