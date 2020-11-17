Sports, Tuesday, November 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Making Sense of Gov. Reynolds Sports-Centric Protocol:

Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered updated protocol to the state last night, in a rare primetime address — and while Reynolds did not pull the plug, yet, on high school or collegiate sports — Reynolds did make waves by cancelling all youth and middle school sports activity.

All sports under high school athletics are being impacted, according to several outlets last night.

The new proclamation does not impact seating and capacity at Jack Trice Stadium, in Ames, per sources.

There will be no more limitations than the current ones in place for Cyclone Football.

IAHSAA Announces Changes to the State Football Championships:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s football championship games currently set for Thursday and Friday at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls fall under high school sporting event guidelines as issued by Governor Kim Reynolds in an updated proclamation on Monday evening.

The proclamation will limit attendance to the six championship games to two spectators per participating athlete.

The IHSAA played last week’s 12 semifinal games with face covering requirements and spectator restrictions at the UNI-Dome due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

The IHSAA will work with partners at the University of Northern Iowa, Black Hawk County Public Health, the Department of Education, and Iowa state government officials to provide further information and compliance on the planned event.

Updates and clarifications on championship game protocols will be updated on the Association webpage as they they are made available.

Cyclones’ Purdy Named to Unitas Watch List:

Iowa State All-Big 12 quarterback Brock Purdy is one of 15 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given annually to the top upperclassman quarterback in the nation.

A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Purdy is the most prolific signal-caller in Iowa State history, owning or sharing 23 school records.

Purdy added two more records to his resume recently in career touchdowns responsible (69) and career touchdown passes (53).

Since Purdy took over quarterbacking duties in 2018, the Cyclones are 19-10 overall, 16-6 vs. Big 12 teams, while averaging 426.4 yards of total offense and 32.0 points per game.

Iowa’s VanValkenubrg Named Big-10 POW:

University of Iowa senior defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, following Iowa’s 35-7 win at Minnesota, as the Hawkeyes retained Floyd of Rosedale for a school-record sixth straight year.

The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

VanValkenburg (6-foot-4, 270-pounds), is a Zeeland, Michigan, native, and earns his first career weekly honor.

It is the second straight week a Hawkeye has earned their first career weekly award by the Big Ten (Charlie Jones vs. Northwestern).

VanValkenburg posted five total tackles (four solo), including a career-high three sacks for a loss of 15 yards. His three sacks are the most by a Hawkeye since A.J. Epenesa registered 4.5 sacks against Nebraska in 2019.

VanValkenburg was a key cog in the Iowa defense that nearly posted a shutout against a Minnesota offense that entered the contest averaging 36.3 points per game.

Iowa will take on Penn State this weekend in Happy Valley — kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.