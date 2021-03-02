Sports, Tuesday, March 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Basketball: West Lyon’s 2nd and 4th Quarter Surges Doom West Burlington:

West Lyon outscored West Burlington 15-3 in the 4th quarter and 23-3 over the game’s final 11:30, defeating the Falcons 52-30 in a Class 3A State Quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena last night.

West Burlington started the second half on an 8-0 run that cut the deficit from 10 at halftime to two in a matter of moments, but West Lyon star Brooklyn Meyer took the game over from there, sinking eight second half foul shots.

Meyer led all scorers with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks.

The win moves West Lyon to Thursday’s semifinal where they will meet up with top-seeded Cherokee (23-0) at 2:00 p.m. in Des Moines.

Meyer, a South Dakota State recruit, battled second half foul trouble to help the Wildcats advance, when she went out is when West Burlington surged back into the game.

Natalie Vandenberg paced the Falcons with 10 points, while Sydney Marlow added seven.

Abbey Bence chipped in with five.

The loss closed West Burlington’s season at 21-2.

West Lyon improved to 23-1.

Other scores from the State Tournament yesterday:

3A

No. 1 Cherokee 63, No. 8 Davenport Assumption 43

No. 2 Clear Lake 45, No. 7 Waukon 24

No. 4 West Lyon 52, No. 5 West Burlington 30

5A

No. 1 Waukee 60, No. 8 Dowling Catholic 37

No. 5 Ankeny Centennial 47, No. 4 Southeast Polk 45

No. 2 Johnson 71, No. 7 Cedar Falls 64

No. 6 Iowa City West 65, No. 3 Waterloo West 63

Boys’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant’s Trent Named Unanimous All-SEC:

Mount Pleasant junior forward Dewon Trent was one of four Panthers honored by Southeast Conference coaches on the 2020-21 All-Conference list.

Trent was a unanimous first-team selection in his first varsity season after leading Mount Pleasant to a 13-11 record and a near upset of Mount Vernon (RV) in last Thursday’s Class 3A Substate semifinal.

Trent finished third in the conference — and tops on the team — in scoring at 15.8 points per game, while hauling 7.3 rebounds — also good for third in the Southeast Conference.

Joining Trent on the first team was Amarion Davis of Burlington (Co-Conference POY), Fort Madison’s Dayton Davis (Co-Conference POY), Ethan Patterson of Washington, Fairfield’s Max Wheaton and Anthony Potratz of Keokuk.

Panther senior forward Brevin Wilson was named Second Team All-SEC.

Wilson averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game — second in the SEC.

Both Owen Vansickel and Chase Williamson garnered Honorable Mention All-Conference recognition.

Dylon Hagans, Jack Johnson, Mason Mills, Cooper Pullis, Avery Scanridge and Brevin Wilson were all named to the Academic All-Conference list.

Women’s College Basketball: Clark Sweeps B1G Honors Again:

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player and Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Clark has tallied 20 Big Ten Weekly honors on the season, including a Big Ten best 12 freshman honors, a Big Ten record five Big Ten Player of the Week honors as a freshman, and three Player of the Week Honor Roll nods.

In three games last week, Clark averaged 26.3 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds. She also added three blocks and three steals. In the three contests, Clark was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Clark and the Hawkeyes travel to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the No. 11 Hoosiers on Wednesday, March 3 inside Assembly Hall.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball: Former Norwalk Star Born Honored:

The Missouri Valley Conference has announced UNI‘s Bowen Born as the Newcomer of the Week.

Born scored 33 points, dished out 12 assists, with 5 rebounds and 4 steals while helping the Panthers to a 2-0 mark on against Illinois State over the weekend.

Born and the rest of the Panthers will be back in action on Thursday in the second game of Arch Madness, taking on Illinois State for the third time in a row.

The Panthers and Redbirds will tip off at 8 pm in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.