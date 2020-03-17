Sports, Tuesday, March 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IPSWA Announces Boys’ All-State Teams:

WACO’s (1A) Nik Coble was named 2nd Team All-State last night by the IPSWA.

Coble helped guide the Warriors to a 22-1 record, averaging a team best 14.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Norwalk’s Bowen Born was named Mr. Basketball. Born led the Norwalk Warriors to their first team state championship in Class 3A.

Born is headed to the University of Northern Iowa on a full-ride scholarship. He was 17 points shy of scoring 1,000 points in his senior season alone, scoring an average 36.4 points per game. The 5-foot-11 guard was sixth on the Iowa High School boys basketball all-time career scoring list.

He was the Class 3A Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year in 2018-19.

SLIAC Cancels Spring Season:

The President’s Council of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) met via teleconference today to develop and formulate a conference-wide action plan and decision concerning the SLIAC spring sports season as it related to the COVID-19 pandemic threat.

After considerable discussion, the President’s Council of the SLIAC voted to effectively cancel all spring athletic competitions and championships for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

Several various options were discussed during Monday’s conference call, however, it was determined the decision to cancel was in the best interests of institutional and student-athlete health and safety. Information and recommendations from national health organizations, as well as the national, regional, and local medical communities, were discussed in the process of making this difficult decision.

The SLIAC decision to cancel falls in line with last week’s decision by the NCAA to cancel all 2020 spring sports championships.

The canceling of the remainder of the spring sports seasons and championships impacts the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field. All results and statistics for teams that have already played competitions this spring will remain and be officially recorded by the NCAA and the SLIAC.

The D-III Management team of the NCAA, during an extensive meeting last week, passed an immediate exemption to allow all 2020 D-III spring sport student-athletes the opportunity for an additional year of eligibility within their respective sport, should they so choose. Additionally, all decisions concerning in-person student-athlete recruitment as well as allowable institutional athletic activities will be determined autonomously by the member institutions within the SLIAC.

With all that being said, Iowa Wesleyan baseball, softball and track and field all see their seasons cut short.

Wesleyan baseball is 1-5 while the softball team finishes 5-5.

IHSAA Shuts Their Doors:

Following Sunday’s announcements from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, all spring activities of Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners – the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association, and the Iowa High School Speech Association – will be prohibited through the state’s K-12 school recommended closure of four weeks.

This recommended closure date currently extends through Friday, April 10 and would mean a school return of April 13. Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA, and IHSSA.

The first practice date for three IHSAA (boys) spring sports was set for Monday, March 16: golf, soccer, and tennis. Baseball was scheduled to begin limited practice time on April 1.

The first practice dates for IGHSAU tennis and golf was set for Monday, March 16. The first practice dates for girls’ soccer was set for March 23.

The first practice date for boys’ baseball and girls’ softball, May 4, remains the same until further information is provided.

College Basketball:

Iowa’s Luka Garza was picked to a trio of All-American teams on Monday.

CBS Sports, NBC Sports and USA Today all named Garza a first-team All-American, joining Sporting News as publications that have tabbed Garza on the first team.

Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike, Obi Toppin of Dayton and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard are also on all three All-America teams with Garza.

Garza nearly averaged a double-double, leading the Hawkeyes with 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

NFL Free Agency Period Begins:

Yesterday marked the start of the new league year in the National Football League and some area teams have been busy.

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to trade star WR Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a package of picks, including the Bills 2020 1st Rounder.

Chicago came to terms with free agent tight end Jimmy Graham, while Kansas City placed the franchise tag on All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Former UNI star running back David Johnson was traded from Arizona to Houston, while former Iowa star linebacker Christian Kirksey inked a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers.