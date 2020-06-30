Sports, Tuesday, June 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Baseball Swept by Burlington:

After starting the conference season with an unblemished 4-0 record, the Mount Pleasant Panther baseball team ran into a buzzsaw last night when Burlington took a pair of games from the Panthers, winning 5-1 and 9-2 in a two-game series at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

In game one the Panthers had many opportunities to come up with a big hit — but simply didn’t as Burlington right-hander Jacob Zahner kept them at bay for the entire afternoon.

Zahner threw a complete game for the Greyhounds, allowing just one run on five hits, striking out two.

Mount Pleasant loaded the bases in the first inning with no outs, but after a popup — Jaxon Hoyle lined into a double play to end the threat.

The Panthers threatened again in the 5th inning, getting two runners on but Clayton Lowery grounded out sharply to short as the Panthers were turned back again.

Coble got the start for Mount Pleasant, working the first four innings allowing just one run on four hits, while striking out three.

Coble was relieved by Corbin Broeker — who took the loss — allowing four hits, four runs — only one earned — while walking three and striking out one.

Rylan Seberg went 2-for-3 at the dish while Clayton Lowery also walked and doubled.

In game two it was all Burlington as the Greyhounds pounded out nine runs in an easy 9-2 win.

Jaxon Hoyle took the the loss for the Panthers, yielding four runs albeit none earned, in 3.2 innings, while walking four and striking out three.

Clayton Lowery had a double, while Corbin Broeker, Rylan Seberg, Jaxon Hoyle, Jack Johnson and Chase Williamson all had base hits.

The pair of losses moves Mount Pleasant to 6-5 and 4-2 in the Southeast Conference.

They’ll take on Marion Wednesday night, a game you can hear on KILJ.

In other regional action last night:

Fort Madison swept Fairfield to stay undefeated in SEC play, winning 7-0 and 8-5

Highland 13, Winfield-Mount Union 2

Hillcrest Academy 11, Wapello 0

Burlington Notre Dame 14, New London 1

Mount Pleasant Softball Drops 5th, 6th In A Row:

The Mount Pleasant softball team fell to 2-9 with a set of Southeast Conference losses to Burlington last night.

In game one, Burlington scored six 1st inning runs to jump out to an early lead, adding two in the 4th and five in the 6th inning.

Mount Pleasant tallied lone runs in the 2nd and 6th innings, but it was not nearly enough as Burlington pounded out 15 hits.

In game two, Hannah Newman pitched her best game of the year, but Burlington was able to hold on for a 5-2 victory.

Mount Pleasant scored twice in the 3rd inning to halve the Burlington 4-0 lead but would not manage to get any closer the rest of the way.

The pair of wins for Burlington was their fifth and sixth in a row.

The Greyhounds are now 11-3, Mount Pleasant 2-9.

The Panthers will take on Fort Madison Thursday on the road in a Southeast Conference doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In other regional action last night:

Fairfield 10, Fort Madison 2; Fairfield 12, Fort Madison 0

Keokuk 5, Washington 3; Washington 18, Keokuk 1

Highland 2, #12 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union 1

Wapello 6, Hillcrest 3

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Mediapolis 0

Van Buren 8, Holy Trinity 1

West Burlington 15, Danville 1

Two Cyclones Honored by BIG 12:

Iowa State’s Eleanor Holthaus and Candelaira Herrera have both been honored by the Big 12.

The Cyclone juniors were both named to the 13-player All-Big 12 Preseason volleyball team.

Herrera was 1st Team All-Conference selection this past fall, while Holthaus was a unanimous selection this year, as well.

The Cyclone volleyball team finished their 2019 season with a record of 17-12.

Akrum Wadley Speaks Out Yesterday:

Former Iowa running back Akrum Wadley spoke out via social media Monday, detailing several allegations of mistreatment and misconduct under the Iowa coaching staff, saying that “playing for Iowa was a living nightmare.”

According to the document released yesterday, Wadley alleges that Brian Ferentz, son of Kirk Ferentz and an Iowa assistant since 2012, repeatedly asked him if he planned to rob a liquor store or a gas station whenever he saw Wadley donning a team-issued stocking cap.

He also alleges that Iowa targeted him and other African-American players for not gaining enough weight during the season, which led to him bingeing on Powerade and shakes before workouts and becoming sick.

The university released a statement on Ferentz’s behalf yesterday saying “Coach (Kirk) Ferentz will not be commenting on individual unverified accusations posted on social media out of respect for the independent review process.”