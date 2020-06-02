Sports, Tuesday, June 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

2020 Preseason Softball Rankings Announced:

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced its 2020 pre-season softball rankings and there is some area flavor among the top-15 teams per class.

In 2A, 3A state runner-up Louisa-Muscatine drops down and grabs hold of the #2 spot in the class behind only North Linn, who finished last year 42-4.

L-M returns several from last year’s 35-5 team.

In 4A, both Southeast Conference foes Fairfield and Washington are represented.

Fairfield checks in at #11 while Washington is #12.

The Trojans went 22-19 last season but return gobs of talent, while Washington ended last year 22-15.

1A’s top team is Collins-Maxwell, 3A’s is perennial power Davenport Assumption, 4A’s top squad is Carlisle, while 5A’s is Fort Dodge.

2020 Shrine Bowl Cancelled:

The annual Iowa Shrine Bowl Football Classic has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The game was slated to be held July 18th at the UNIDome in Cedar Falls.

The Shrine Bowl board held out as long as possible, hoping that we would be able to host this game and related events that are so important to The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Unfortunately, there were just too many unknowns at this time and they could not jeopardize the safety of any participants, guests or staff at this event.

Mediapolis’ Kye Borrison was scheduled to play in the bowl game, representing Team South.

To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,600,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Funds for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children are developed by ticket sales, advertising in the Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships.

Cyclones Pick Up Kansas City Prep WR:

Iowa State picked up a big recruiting win yesterday when Missouri prep wide receiver Jaylin Noel announced his commitment to Iowa State over Nebraska on Sunday.

Noel starred at Park Hill High School last year as a junior, recording 42 receptions for 769 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is ranked as the 136th receiver in the country and the No. 18 player in the Show-Me State.

He’s the fourteenth commit for Iowa State’s Class of 2021, which currently ranks #29 in the nation and #3 in the Big 12.

MLB Mulling Players’ Association Counterproposal:

Unable to yet reach a return-to-play agreement, Major League Baseball has discussed playing a shorter schedule in which it would pay members of the MLB Players Association their full prorated salaries, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Players have held out for a full prorated portion of their salaries, based on a March 26 agreement with the league, and in an offer Sunday proposed a 114-game schedule that would cover 70.3% of their original salaries.

A 50-game schedule with full pro rata would pay the players 30.8% of that number.

The league, which has contended that it will lose money each game it plays without fans and with players making their full pro rata, has pushed for a shorter season because of fears of a second wave of the coronavirus potentially wiping out its postseason and the revenue that comes with it.

While the MLB is seemingly losing traction, both the NBA and NHL seem to be on the verge of concrete plans to return, with the NBA playing out it’s postseason with players sequestered in Orlando and the NHL operating its playoff in various hub cities.