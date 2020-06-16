Sports, Tuesday, June 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Baseball Splits with Hounds:

Clayton Lowery picked up the win in relief, while driving in three runs as the Mount Pleasant Panther baseball team earned themselves an 8-5 game one victory over Fort Madison to start their season last night.

Lowery came on in relief of starter Jaxon Hoyle who allowed one run over two innings of work. Lowery threw four scoreless innings before yielding way to Cooper Keldgord and Corbin Broeker, who worked out of a 7th inning bases loaded jam to preserve the victory.

Lowery, a Grandview commit, also got it done at the dish registering two hits including a triple while driving in three.

Nik Coble finished game one 2-for-2 with a double and three runs batted in. Broeker also had two hits and a RBI as Mount Pleasant jumped out to an 8-1 lead after six innings.

In game two, the Bloodhound bats came alive, earning a split winning 10-4.

Nik Coble started on the hill for the Panthers, working the first four innings scattering three walks while striking out five.

Fort Madison got after the Panther bullpen scoring nine runs in three innings to pull away late.

Chase Williamson provided the offensive punch with a double and three runs batted in.

Mount Pleasant, now 1-1, will be off until Thursday when they travel to take on the Demons of Washington on the road.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Other area action last night on the baseball circuit:

Mediapolis 10, Wapello 2 Josh Darbyshire tripled while Drayvon Fenton doubled in a game the Bulldogs never trailed. Tyler Samuel pitched a gem for Mediapolis, allowing just one hit over 6 2/3 of sparkling baseball.

New London 4, Pekin 2 The Tigers got three hits Tucker Gibbar as they defeated Pekin. Seth Bailey earned the win for New London punching out seven Panthers in 5 2/3 innings.

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Winfield-Mount Union 2 Jacob Ford had two hits for the Wolves as Louisa cruised to a 12-2 win.



Panther Softball Splits Against Hounds:

Sydni Coleman pitched a dandy in the circle in game one as the Mount Pleasant softball team took down Fort Madison 5-2.

The Panthers scored four runs in the 2nd inning to provide the offensive firepower.

Coleman was the big stick for Mount Pleasant in game one, going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in.

In game two, Fort Madison jumped out to a 4-2 lead early and added three more late to earn a split, defeating the Panthers 7-3.

Samantha Broeker led the Panthers offensively with a double and a single in three at-bats.

Mount Pleasant will be off until Thursday when they take on Washington, you can hear that contest right here Thursday night on KILJ-FM.

Other softball action last night:

#2 Louisa-Muscatine 1, Winfield-Mount Union 0 The #2 ranked Falcons took everything they could handle and then some but prevailed in a 1-0 victory. Madi Anderson was outstanding in the circle for Winfield, allowing just the one run over seven innings while striking out nine. Hailey Sanders struck out 10 for Louisa-Muscatine allowing just one hit.

Wapello 4, Mediapolis 0 Defending state qualifier Wapello started their season with a bang, earning a 4-0 victory over the Bullettes. Aliyah Lolling picked up the win for the Arrows. Hallie Mohr took the lost for Mediapolis.

New London 8, Pekin 5 Trailing 5-2 after three innings, New London rallied for the next six runs as they defeated Pekin 8-5.

Central lee 7, Danville 1 Danville took a 1-0 lead but it was all Central Lee after that, scoring the games final seven runs. Danville’s Morgan Waste had three hits in three trips to pace the Bears. Sophie Turner was the winning pitcher for Central Lee.



Former Wesleyan Standout Named New London Head Coach:

Former Iowa Wesleyan standout Aimee Iverson was announced as the next head girls’ basketball coach at New London High School at their school board meeting last evening.

Iverson, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant on the Wesleyan staff, will take over for Chad Wahls.

New London finished last season 2-17 and 2-14 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

Iowa, Doyle Reach Separation Agreement:

The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced that football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle will not return to the program.

According to the release, the two sides have agreed on a “seperation” that is effective immediately.

On June 6th, Doyle was placed on administrative leave for what officials described as an independent investigation on racial inequality in the Iowa football program.

Doyle will receive $1.11 million in a buyout clause as well as full health benefits for the next 15 months.