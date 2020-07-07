Sports, Tuesday, July 7th

Mount Pleasant Baseball Clinches a Share of SEC Title:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team picked up a huge pair of wins yesterday, when they knocked off Southeast Conference rival Washington 9-0 and 8-2.

The two wins clinched Mount Pleasant at least a share of the conference championship.

In game one Clayton Lowery finished 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in, en route to the 9-0 victory.

Brennan Bender and Corbin Broeker each had two hits in game one, as well.

Nik Coble was outstanding on the hill, working six scoreless innings allowing just three hits while striking out five.

Coble’s line was helped out by some spectacular glove work by the Panthers, as they turned three double plays to get Coble out of a handful of jams early in the game.

Clayton Lowery pitched the 7th inning for Mount Pleasant, allowing one hit while striking out one.

In game two, Jaxon Hoyle scattered four hits over six strong innings propelling Mount Pleasant to the sweep victory.

Hoyle allowed two runs — just one earned — while striking out five to guide the Panthers to their 10th victory of the season.

The bats were out in full force in game two — Rylan Seberg went 3-for-4, while Clayton Lowery finished 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in.

Nik Coble also got involved in the fun, drilling a home run, driving in three with two hits in four at-bats.

The Panthers will be back on the diamond tonight, when they travel to Mediapolis to do battle with the Bulldogs in a non-conference affair. The varsity game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. — you can listen along tonight on KILJ FM 105.5 or online at kilj.com.

Mount Pleasant Softball Splits with Demons:

The Mount Pleasant softball snapped their losing streak when they picked up a dramatic, walk-off 7-6 game one victory over Washington last night. The Panthers trailed Washington 6-0 early, but began chipping away inning after inning.

The win ended a Panther eight game losing streak and secured their third victory of the campaign.

In game two, Washington jumped on Mount Pleasant early and often, as they earned a 21-2 win.

The triumph improved the Demons to 7-12, while Mount Pleasant fell to 3-12.

Mount Pleasant will take on Winfield-Mount Union tonight at Winfield in a non-conference tilt at 7:00 p.m.

Area and Regional Baseball Round-Up:

West Burlington 18, Winfield-Mount Union 3

Dawson Bergthold had two hits for Winfield, but West Burlington earned an 18-3 win. Ty Hill had four hits for the Falcons in the victory .

Cardinal 6, Central Lee 2

TJ Stutes and Jaden Hawk had two hits, but it was the talents of Cardinal’s Landon Becker shining brightest as Cardinal picked up a 6-2 Super Conference South Division win.

Notre Dame 17, Wapello 1

Danville 12, Louisa-Muscatine 10

Area and Regional Softball Round-Up:

New London wins via forfeit over Danville

Danville administration pulled the plug on their against New London citing COVID-19 concerns. Two New London players who may or may not have been exposed to the virus tested negative over the weekend. Danville administration did not want to take any added risk. The Bears will continue their season as normal despite taking the forfeiture loss last night.

Cardinal 6, Central Lee 5

#2 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine 9, #15 (5A) Bettendorf 1

#14 (3A) West Burlington/Notre Dame 15, Lone Tree 1

Cyclones Add JUCO Transfer to 2021 Fold:

The Iowa State Cyclone football team has continued on like business as usual in the recruiting cycle — and their hot start to the Class of 2021 got warmer when they secured a commitment from Blinn College safety Ben Langston, yesterday.

Langston, listed at 6’2 and 190 pounds, picked the Cylcones over an offer from the University of Missouri, as well.

Langston finished his freshman season at Blinn with 52 tackles and four interceptions.

He’s the 15th known commit for Iowa State’s class of 2021.

Chiefs, Mahomes Agree on Massive 10-Year Extension:

The Kansas City Chiefs made sure they’ll have Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes around as long as possible.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms aren’t met.

It’s the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Mahomes is 24-7 as a starter, completing 65.9% of his passes with 76 touchdowns and only 18 interceptions — he also helped guide the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years with a come-from-behind triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.