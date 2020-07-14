Sports, Tuesday, July 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Explodes Late in 11-1 First Round Win:

The New London Tiger softball team — blanked for the first three innings — scored six runs in the 4th and five runs in the 5th to pull away for an 11-1 Class 1A first round run rule victory over Holy Trinity, last night.

Kara Krieger was outstanding for New London atop Mark Chiri’s lineup, registering two hits and two runs batted in.

Elly Manning had the game-clinching hit and was dynamite in the circle, throwing all five innings, allowing just five hits and one unearned run while striking out two and walking one.

Sophie Malott also chi[[ed in with two hits and two runs batted in as New London improved to 7-6.

They’ll now take on talented pitcher Madie Anderson and the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves in Winfield on Wednesday.

You can listen to that game on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

Other first round action in Class 2A around the area last night saw:

Mediapolis 6, Danville 2

Tied up at 2-2 through four innings, Mediapolis broke out for a four-run sixth inning as they prevailed in a Class 2A, Region 8 first round bout. Mediapolis, now 4-11, will take on #13 (2A) Wilton on Wednesday.

Van Buren County 4, Cardinal 3

Van Buren scored the go-ahead run in the 7th innings as they rallied to defeat Cardinal last night 4-3 in a Class 2A first round match-up. The now 9-7 Warriors will take on state power and second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine on Wednesday.

Mount Pleasant Softball Throttled by West Burlington:

The Mount Pleasant softball team ended their regular season last night by taking one on the chin from the Lady Falcons of West Burlington — who drilled 14 hits in just 2 1/2 innings — defeating Mount Pleasant 15-0.

Hannah Newman took the loss for Mount Pleasant, while Lauren Summers was her dominant self, throwing three hitless, scoreless innings to improve to 13-3.

Mount Pleasant, now 4-17, will get their minds right for the Class 4A playoffs, which will begin on Thursday when they take on the Burlington Greyhounds in Burlington.

West Burlington will host Central Lee in a Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday.

You can listen to Thursday’s Panther softball game right here on KILJ-FM 105.5 or online at kilj.com.

Mount Pleasant Baseball Ends Season Sizzling, Beats Solon:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team, hotter than the sun, continued their winning ways last night when they rallied to defeat Solon 12-9 at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

The Panthers exploded for five runs in the sixth-inning to come from behind and pick up the win.

Jack Johnson worked the games first 5.1 innings allowing seven runs — only six earned — yielding nine hits, walking four.

Corbin Broeker pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out two, allowing just one hit and two unearned runs.

Rylan Seberg was a menace for Solon going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two runs batted in.

Clayton Lowery had two hits, including a triple, and two runs batted in, while Nik Coble clobbered a two-run home run and drove in four.

Mount Pleasant closes their regular season with a record of 14-6, they’ll be off until Friday when they take on Fort Madison at home at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen to that game on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

New London Baseball Set for District 8 Semifinal Tonight:

Brad Helmerson’s New London baseball team will look to punch their ticket to the Class 1A-District 8 finals tonight when they host Highland in a District 8 semifinal.

New London rolled past Wapello in the first round on Saturday 12-0, while Highland ousted Lisbon 7-5.

The Tigers blanked Highland 6-0 earlier this year on June 26th — which marked New London’s first win over the Huskies since 2007.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and you can listen along on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

We’ll take the air at 6:50 p.m., this evening.

Patriot League Opts out of Fall Sports:

The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic while holding out hope the games can be made up.

The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will also not compete in men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and field hockey.

The conference’s council of presidents said the league will consider playing those seasons in the winter and spring if possible.

Later Monday, the National Junior College Athletic Association announced it was not having a fall season and planned to move football and other sports to the spring.

Meanwhile, at the top of college sports, Southeastern Conference athletic directors met in person in Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss how the SEC can have a football season as COVID-19 cases spike throughout much of the South.

SEC football media days, the unofficial start of the season for many fans, had been scheduled to begin this week, but the pandemic forced all FBS conferences to hold those events online this year. Even some of those — for the SEC and ACC — are now on hold.