Sports, Tuesday, February 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The #9 ranked Notre Dame Nike girls’ basketball team started 6-for-7 from three and never looked back as they rolled over Mount Pleasant last night, 60-35, in a non-conference matchup.

Taylor Ackerman and Rylie Todd bombarded the Panthers in the first quarter, each making a pair of threes.

Ackerman led the Nikes with a game-high 18 points, while Todd added 16.

Katy Stephens got into double figures for the Nikes with 12.

Mount Pleasant was led by Ellie Liechty who collected nine points. Tristian Shull and Lydia Stewart both chipped in with seven points apiece.

The loss was Mount Pleasant’s sixth in a row, they’re now 4-14.

Notre Dame improved to 16-2.

Staying in the Superconference, Van Buren got back in the win column after being upset last week by Wapello.

The #6 ranked (2A) Warriors got 20 points from UNI recruit Taryn Scheuermann and 19 points from Isabel Manning as they cruised to a 51-21 win over Danville.

Manning also added 14 glassers.

Isabella Smith had nine for Danville, who fell to 6-12, Van Buren upped their mark to 17-3.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced their 2020 Class 3A Basketball Substate assignments.

Mount Pleasant is in Substate #5.

The pairings have yet to be released.

SUBSTATE #5

Assumption, Davenport

Clear Creek-Amana

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Mount Pleasant

Solon

Washington

The first round of boys’ Class 3 and 4A basketball playoffs is set for February 24th.

Speaking of the Panther boys’ they’re back at home tonight as they entertain the Regals of Iowa City Regina in a non-conference contest.

Regina comes in with a record of 11-4, second in the River Valley-South conference.

The Regals are led by outstanding senior Masen Miller, a Truman State recruit, who is averaging 25.2 points per game.

Regina’s last game was a 55-42 loss to conference leading Monticello, while Mount Pleasant has lost three straight games.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m., you can hear it on KILJ-FM with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.

Other games in the Southeast Conference tonight include:

Burlington vs. Davenport Assumption

Keokuk vs. Kirksville (MO.)

Fort Madison vs. Central Lee (girl-boy doubleheader)

Washington girls’ vs. Fairfield

In the Superconference tonight:

Cardinal vs. Danville

Columbus vs. Hillcrest Academy

West Burlington vs. Holy Trinity

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Lone Tree

Wapello vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Pekin vs. Mediapolis

WACO vs. New London

Van Buren County vs. Notre Dame

In middle school action last night, the 8th grade A boys’ fell to Keokuk 44-41. Payton Hagans had 28 points while Kewan Trent added 10.

The B team was defeated by the Chiefs, 22-14.

Logan Borders had 8.

College Wrestling:

Fresh off a huge win over Penn State, the Iowa wrestling team is seeking approval from the Board of Regents on a brand new state of the art wrestling facility.

Director of Athletics Gary Barta told reporters the vision of the facility was that of head coach Tom Brands.

“Carver is as good as anywhere in terms of facilities, what Tom has had a vision of is having the greatest wrestling facility in the world” Barta explained.

The institution has already stated the brand-new, projected 37,000-square foot complex would cost somewhere between 17 and 20 million dollars.

The facility will be located south of Carver, connected to the arena by tunnel, and will include a Hall of Champions showcasing the program’s 23 NCAA team titles, 35 Big Ten Conference team titles, 84 NCAA individual championships and 335 All-American selections.

Gifts to the program will help cover the pricing of the project.

Iowa is currently #1 in the nation.

College Basketball:

Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Creighton Blue Jays are moving up in the latest college basketball rankings.

The Hawkeyes are up to No. 17 while Creighton is No. 21.

AP TOP 25

Baylor (49) Gonzaga (15) Kansas (1) San Diego State Louisville (up 1) Dayton (up 1) Duke (up 2) Florida State (down 3) Maryland (up 6) Villanova (down 2) Auburn (up 6) Seton Hall (down 2) West Virginia (down 1) Oregon (down 3) Kentucky (down 2) Michigan State (down 2) Iowa (up 1) LSU (up 4) Butler (down 3) Illinois (down 1) Creighton (up 5) Penn State (up 2) Arizona (up 3) Colorado (down 4) Houston (down 4)

Meanwhile, Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton has been picked among 10 finalists for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Haliburton is averaging 15.7 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals this season despite Iowa State being just 9-12 on the year.

The 6’5” inch sophomore from Oshkosh, Wisconsin is widely expected to enter the NBA Draft this summer, where he is projected to become a lottery selection.