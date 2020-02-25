Sports, Tuesday, February 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Having already been nipped by Washington twice in the regular season, Caleb Akey’s Mount Pleasant Panther basketball team looked like a team that was tired of being kicked in by the Southeast Iowa bully.

The Panthers outscored the Demons in all but one quarter, winning 68-51 over Washington to advance to this Thursday’s Class 3A-5 semifinal, where they’ll meet #3 Davenport Assumption.

Jaxon Hoyle had 19 points and eight boards to pace Mount Pleasant, while Brevin Wilson chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds.

“This is as satisfying a win as I’ve had [in my two years] here” said head coach Caleb Akey.

“As far as an old school rivalry, you can either be intimidated or say that’s who we want to play — and I asked the kids before the seeding who they wanted to play and they all said Washington. I’m really proud of them for that.”

Mount Pleasant will now take on third-ranked Davenport Assumption, who cruised past Fairfield in the nightcap last evening, 70-45.

Assumption, 18-4, is led by terrific senior Sean Peeters — who poured in 35 points in last night’s winning effort.

“They’re well coached, they’re disciplined. They play in the MAC conference, where it’s physical. Hopefully we can hit some shots [early] but it’s going to come down to loose balls, rebounds and who wants it more.”

Thursday’s game will tip-off from Assumption on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen along on KILJ and kilj.com.

Other boys’ finals last night saw:

Keokuk take down Solon, 59-47. Isaiah Seay led the Cheifs with 24 points as they advance to the next round of 3A-5. Keokuk will do battle with Clear Creek-Amana who. ..

Took down Fort Madison, 76-50. Fort Madison closes their season with a record of 6=16.

Ottumwa 67, Burlington 59. Michael Alexander led the Grayhounds with 21 points, while Trae Swartz paced Ottumwa with 35.



Shifting gears to tonight, we have another dandy in the clash for Henry County as WACO and New London battle in a Class 1A semifinal at Burlington Notre Dame.

The second-ranked Warriors swept the season series against the New London — blowing the top off of the Tigers in their latest match-up, a 70-44 WACO win.

Meanwhile, New London is coming off a come-from-behind, 53-42 win in their first round match up last week with Wapello and are peaking at the right time winning five straight.

WACO defeated Winfield-Mount Union 46-38 in their first round tilt last week in Wayland.

Tonight’s game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and you can listen on KILJ-FM and kilj.com with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.

Prep Track:

Mount Pleasant senior Rylan Seberg made his commitment official yesterday.

Seberg, a sprints and jumps specialist for the Panthers, will keep his closet maroon and gold by running at Indian Hills Community College next year.

Seberg said he fell in love immediately with the coaching staff and their affinity for him early on, despite considering other institutions such as Wartburg and Dubuque — where he could have played football and ran track.

He has his sights set now on his senior season, where he is happy he made his college decision prior to the season beginning.

“I think it was nice getting it out of the way. My mindset is now focused on this year, one of my biggest goals is to break the school record in the long jump this year. I have clear mind now towards senior year now, so it’s definitely possible.”

Seberg and the rest of his track and field teammates began practice yesterday afternoon.

College Basketball:

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says freshman guard CJ Fredrick is questionable for tonight’s game at 24th-ranked Michigan State. Fredrick missed the Hawkeyes’ win over Ohio State with an ankle sprain.

At 10-6 apiece, the Hawkeyes and Spartans are part of a four team logjam in second in the Big Ten McCaffery says a key will be slowing down Spartan senior guard Cassius Winston.

Tonight’s game will tip at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Ames, the Iowa State Cyclone basketball team is back in action as they welcome in the Horned Frogs of TCU.

They’ll tip from Hilton Coliseum at 6:00 p.m. this evening.