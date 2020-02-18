Sports, Tuesday, February 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Dawson Wirt had a career night, drilling five first half threes as Mediapolis rolled to a 62-31 victory over West Liberty in a Class 2A Quarterfinal, last night.

Wirt opened the night 3-for-3 from three, hitting from left, right and in the corners — and give credit to Mediapolis, they went back to Wirt when he was hot and he paid it off.

Mediapolis, who led the game wire-to-wire, got 18 from Wirt to lead the way.

Drew Schroeder finished with 15, while freshman Cole Lipper had 13 points and seven rebounds.

West Liberty was led by sophomore guard Caleb Wulf who finished with 10.

The Comets end their season with a record of 2-20.

Mediapolis is now 9-13, they’ll play Thursday against the top-seed in the regional, West Branch.

The Bears went 17-4 on the season to lead the River Valley Conference.

Tip-off Thursday is set for 7:00 p.m. at West Branch High School.

In game one of the night, Danville was able to hold off Central Lee’s best punch as the Bears held on for a 65-54 Class 2A District Quarterfinal win.

Danville evened their ledger at 11-11 with the win, Central Lee ends their season 4-18.

Central Lee, down by as many as 14 in the first half, was able to whittle the Bear lead to single digits in the second half and as low as four by the middle of the third quarter.

That’s when Danville tightened things up on the defensive end — not 45 seconds later Danville’s lead was back up to nine.

Ty Carr led the Bears with 22 points, including going 12-for-15 from the charity stripe, most of which late in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

Taylor Kensett chipped in with 15 for Danville, who will now battle West Burlington for the third time this season.

The teams’ split the regular season series.

Bronson Sargent led Central Lee with 17 points, in the losing effort.

In 1A last night, Winfield-Mount Union’s Daunte Oepping finished with a game high 19 points and paired them with 11 boards, as the Wolves earned a 54-39, Class 1A Play-In Round victory last night in Winfield.

Christian Gerot aided with 13 points of his own as Winfield improved to 7-15 on the year.

The Wolves next task will be dealing with the school-yard bully: #2 (1A) WACO on Thursday.

WACO, of course, is 21-0 on the year.

That game will be played in Wayland on Thursday.

One other final last night saw Burlington defeat Oskaloosa 100-66 in a non-conference tilt.

The Grayhounds were able to limit Iowa State recruit Xavier Foster to just nine points. Burlington is assured of a winning record this season.

Now looking at tonight, the Mount Pleasant boys’ will close out their regular season when the travel to Pella to lock horns with the #10 (3A) Pella Little Dutch.

No matter what happens tonight, the Panthers will end the 2019-20 regular season with a winning record.

They assured themselves that by holding on to beat rival Fairfield last Friday.

Mount Pleasant’s boys’ will begin their playoff push next Monday, taking on Washington at Davenport Assumption.

One other boys’ game in the SEC tonight will see Burlington close their season against Davenport Central.

On the girls’ side of things it’ll be a terrific night in Class 2A as #7 Mediapolis and #9 Van Buren are on a crash course for each other in a 2A Regional Semifinal this Friday.

Both the Bullettes and Warriors are in action tonight in a quarterfinal matchup.

The Bullettes will welcome in Danville tonight, who defeated Cardinal 59-50 in a Play-In Round game this Saturday.

This will be the first matchup between the two squads this year.

Mediapolis enters play with a record of 20-1, Danville is 9-13.

That quarterfinal can be heard tonight on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett will have the call beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, Van Buren will take on Louisa-Muscatine in the quarterfinal matchup, the first meeting of the season between them.

Van Buren comes in 19-3 and winners of their last four after falling to Wapello at Ruble Arena in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Shootout Games.

They’re led by UNI recruit Taryn Scheuermann and her 19.3 points per game.

They’ll tip at 7:00 p.m. this evening.

Prep Bowling:

It’s a big day for the Mount Pleasant Panther bowling teams as they travel to Cedar Rapids for the Class 2A State Qualifying bowling.

There, Mount Pleasant will battle in a group that features Burlington, Cedar Rapids Washington, Marion, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Xavier.

They’ll bowl at May City Bowl in Cedar Rapids.

Both the Panther boys’ and girls’ placed fifth at conference over the weekend.

College Basketball:

The latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll was announced yesterday:

AP TOP 25 POLL

Baylor (48) Gonzaga (14) Kansas (1) San Diego State Dayton (up 1) Duke (up 1) Maryland (up 2) Florida State Penn State (up 4) Kentucky (up 2) Louisville (down 6) Villanova (up 3) Auburn (down 2) Oregon (up 3) Creighton (up 8) Seton Hall (down 6) West Virginia (down 3) Colorado (down 2) Marquette (down 1) Iowa (up 1) Butler (down 2) Houston (down 2) BYU (up 3) Arizona (up 2) Ohio State (up 1)

Others Receiving Votes: 26. Texas Tech, 27. Michigan State, 28. Michigan, 34. Illinois, 35. Northern Iowa