Sports, Tuesday, February 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: New London Does Just Enough in First Round Win:

New London 44, Lisbon 40

Blaise Porter scored 24 points as New London did just enough to eke out a first round win over Lisbon last night, defeating the Lions 44-40 in a Class 1A District 8 quarterfinal.

Lisbon, who was down by as many 11 in the first half, rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 37-36 lead.

From that point on, however, New London went on a 8-3 to close the game out — with help from sophomore Kade Benjamin who made two clutch shots down the stretch.

Benjamin, who struggled to find his rhythm in the first half, finished with 11 points and 17 boards for the Tigers, who improved to 17-4 on the year.

The win advances them to the second round Thursday night where they will meet up with Burlington Notre Dame.

Lisbon was led by former Mount Pleasant youth Kole Becker, who matched Porter with 24 points.

Lisbon ends their season 11-9.

No. 8 Springville 76, WACO 53

Springville jumped out to a 25-12 lead after one quarter and led by 16 at halftime, as they advanced to the district semifinals with a 76-53 win over WACO last night.

The Orioles, ranked 8th in Class 1A, will now get a matchup with Danville, Thursday night in Springville.

WACO ends their season with a record of 4-18.

They will return the core of their unit next season, including the team’s leading scorer Simeon Reichenbach.

Notre Dame 57, Winfield-Mount Union 46

Notre Dame got 15 points from Josh Smith as the Nikes rallied from down one at halftime to sneak past Winfield-Mount Union, 57-46 in a Class 1A District 8 quarterfinal matchup.

Matt Johnson added 13 for the Nikes, while Jackson Brent had eight.

Winfield led 27-26 at recess before seeing Notre Dame outscore them 31-19 in the second half.

The freshman duo for the Wolves led the way — Abram Edwards had 20 points while Cam Buffington added 12.

Winfield, who’s future is undoubtedly very bright, ends their season 9-10.

Notre Dame, now 14-6, will take on New London Thursday night at Father Minnett Gymnasium in a game you can hear on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

Danville 52, Holy Trinity 42

Speaking of Danville, the Bears went on a 22-11 fourth quarter run to come from behind to defeat Holy Trinity last night 52-42 in a Class 1A District 8 quarterfinal.

Ty Carr paced the Bears, he poured in 21 points while Cadence Williams chipped in with eight.

Chandler Rung, who closed the season well for the Crusaders, led Holy Trinity with 15 points.

Vasin Thurman added 11 for the Crusaders.

Danville, now 13-7, will take on top-seeded Springville on Thursday night.

Holy Trinity ends their season 11-11.

Wapello 69, Midland 34

Wapello picked up win No. 15 as they rolled past Midland 69-34 in a Class 1A District 7 quarterfinal game in Wapello last night.

Trenton Murray paced the high powered Indian attack with 22 points while Caden Thomas had 16.

Maddox Griffin chipped in with 14 points while Tade Parsons scored 12.

Wapello advances to take on Calamus-Wheatland on Thursday night.

They took down Morningstar Academy 72-54 last night.

Midland ends their season 5-15.

Prep Basketball: 1A Second Round Begins Tonight:

The second round of the IGHSAU Basketball Tournament kicks off tonight in Class 1A, where several area teams are back in action.

The KILJ Tournament Trail brings us to Winfield-Mount Union High School tonight where the Lady Wolves will take on Calamus-Wheatland.

Winfield, 17-0, is coming off a 53-42 win in their opener over Holy Trinity.

Calamus-Wheatland, who upped their ledger to 12-8, defeated Lone Tree 53-20 in their playoff opener.

They’ve won four of their last five.

Addy Widel leads the Warriors scoring 11.9 points per game, while Alison Boeckman scores 11.1 points per game.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5 and kilj.com with the KILJ Tournament Trail Tip-Off Show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Other matchups tonight will see:

Iowa City Regina at Mediapolis

Pekin at Pella Christian

Louisa-Muscatine at Van Buren County

WACO at Burlington-Notre Dame

Mount Pleasant vs. Pella (Boys’)

College Basketball: Iowa Sweeps Pair of Awards:

University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Joe Wieskamp and freshman Caitlin Clark have been named the Big Ten Player of the Week and the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Co-Player and Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Wieskamp, a Muscatine native, averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Iowa’s pair of double-digit wins last week over No. 25 Rutgers (79-66) and Michigan State (88-58).

Clark, who starred last year for Dowling Catholic, recorded her third consecutive and seventh 30-point game of the season against Nebraska.

Her seven 30-point games are tied for the most in the NCAA this season.

The Iowa men will travel to Madison to take on Wisconsin Thursday, while the Iowa women will host Penn State.

College Basketball: Iowa State Has Thursday Game Postponed:

Iowa State University has announced that Thursday’s men’s basketball tilt against Texas has been postponed.

At this moment, a makeup date has not been announced.

The Cyclones will return to action on Saturday when they face Oklahoma.