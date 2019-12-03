Sports, Tuesday, December 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team fell to 0-2 on the year with a 56-43 loss on the road at Ottumwa last night.

The Panthers started hot, jumpint out to 5-0 and 8-5 leads, only to see Ottumwa rally back. The Bulldogs would never relinquish their lead.

Isabel Ashton led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers with 12 points, on 4-of-13 shooting.

Sydni Coleman added nine points, while Elli Liechty had three points and 12 rebounds.

Kacy Nickerson led all scorers for Ottumwa with 17 points.

The Panthers are off until Friday when they’ll host Fort Madison.

It’s their 2019 home opener.

They’ll tip off at 7:00 p.m.

The JV Panthers picked up a 50-28 win at Ottumwa last night.

Emma Rugg led the scoring effort with 15 points and 5 rebounds while Andrea Lopreato chipped in with 13 points and 4 assists.

In other prep action around the area tonight:

WACO (0-1) is at Wapello.

Winfield-Mount Union (1-1) is on the road at Pekin.

New London (1-2) will host Central Lee.

Staying in prep basketball, but on the boys’ side of things, the Mount Pleasant varsity boys basketball team will begin their regular season tonight at home against Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The Saints went 9-12 last year but return plenty of talent from that squad, including top scorer Jake Beckman.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will rely heavily on Keegan Kohorst, last year’s second leading scorer, to carry the offensive burden.

Kohorst averaged 10.4 points per game last year for Mount Pleasant who finished 11-10.

Xavier got the best of Mount Pleasant to start the season last year, 49-42.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:30 p.m.

In other boys’ prep action tonight:

WACO is at Wapello.

Winfield-Mount Union travels to Pekin.

New London stays at home to take on Central Lee.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s and women’s basketball teams will both be at home tonight as they welcome in Principia College for a conference doubleheader.

The women, 0-5, will be seeking their first win of the season.

They have been able to handle Principia well over the last handful of seasons, winning three out of their last four matchups, including last year in 87-34 blowout fashion.

They’ll tip at 5:30 p.m., you can hear it tonight on KILJ-FM.

Meanwhile, the men will look to get back to .500 with a win this evening against Principia.

The Tigers have won the last two meetings between the opponents.

They’ll tip at 7:30 p.m., which you can hear on KILJ-FM as well.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team will take to the mats for the first time this season tonight when they travel to Winfield-Mount Union to take on Columbus Junction.

They’ll begin tonight at 6:00 p.m.

College Football:

A.J. Epenesa and Keith Duncan both of the University of Iowa have been honored with weekly awards by the Big Ten Conference.

Epenesa was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, finishing with career highs in tackles (14) and tackles for loss (4.5) in his team’s 27-24 win over Nebraska.

He also had nine solo tackles and two sacks.

Duncan hit the game-clinching 48-yard field goal with one second remaining over Nebraska.

It was his second field goal of the game after hitting from 49 earlier in the game.

Duncan is also a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to college football’s most outstanding kicker.