Sports, Tuesday, December 15th

Sports, Tuesday, December 15thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on December 15, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Panther Girls’ Fizzle Late, Fall to Benton:
Benton outscored Mount Pleasant (2-4) by 10 in the second half as the Lady Bobcats stayed undefeated with a 52-42 win over the Panthers last night in a non-conference bout at Mount Pleasant High School.
Andrea Lopreato led Mount Pleasant with yet another double-double, registering 14 points and 18 rebounds.
Grace Embretson paced Benton with 16 points, including 12 in the second half.
Mount Pleasant held an 11-10 lead after one quarter and had the game deadlocked at 22 at halftime before Benton came alive out of the break.
With the win, Benton improved to 4-0.
Mount Pleasant dropped to 2-4.
The Panthers will next be in action on Friday night on the road Washington.
Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Panther Boys’ Suffocate Benton, Win Third Game:
Mount Pleasant held Benton to just 11 points in the first half, as they rolled to a 53-33 nonconference win over Benton, last night.
Brevin Wilson led two Panthers in double-figures with 12 points, while Dylan Hagans ended with 11.
Sam Jerrell finished with six for Mount Pleasant, who improved to 3-3.
Aidan Harris led all scorers with 15 points for Benton.
The Panthers will be off until Friday when they host Washington in a pivotal Southeast Conference tilt.
Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.
You can listen on KILJ-FM and kilj.com with the Panther Tipoff Show beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call.
Latest AP Iowa High School Basketball Rankings Announced:
The latest installment of the Associated Press Iowa High School Basketball rankings have been announced, here’s the look at the full poll:
CLASS 4A
1. Waukee (5) 0-0 86. 1
2. Cedar Falls (1) 1-0 82. 2
3. Council Bluffs Lincoln (2) 4-0 68. 3
4. Johnston 0-0 50. 4
5. Ames 0-0 46. 6
6. Davenport North 0-0 38. 5
7. North Scott 2-0 33. NR
8. Ankeny Centennial 1-0 27. 9
9. Ankeny 1-0 25. NR
10. Dubuque Hempstead 1-1 19. 8
Others receiving votes: Sioux City East 15, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13, West Des Moines Dowling 13, Southeast Polk 9, Dubuque Senior 7, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7, Iowa City West 5, Des Moines Hoover 2, Burlington 2, Waterloo West 2, Sioux City West 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (7) 5-0 95. 1
2. Carroll (1) 4-0 76. 3
3. Ballard (1) 3-0 75. 2
4. Pella (1) 4-0 64. T5
5. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-0 48. 8
6. Davenport Assumption 1-1 41. 4
7. Monticello 2-0 37. 10
8. Spencer 5-1 28. 7
9. Glenwood 2-0 23. NR
10. Western Dubuque 3-0 22. NR
Others receiving votes: Newton 13, Le Mars 9, West Delaware 8, Humboldt 6, Mount Vernon 3, Clear Lake 1, Clear Creek-Amana 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Boyden-Hull (9) 4-0 95. 1
2. Treynor (1) 4-0 65 4
3. Camanche 4-0 59. 3
4. Western Christian 4-1 58. 2
5. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-0 51. 5
6. Denver 4-0 35. 8
(tie) A-H-S-TW 4-0 35. 7
8. Dyersville Beckman 4-0 30. 9
9. Van Meter 3-0 26. NR
10. Dike-New Hartford 3-1 18. 6
(tie) OA/BC-IG 2-0 18. NR
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 13, Des Moines Christian 13, Panorama 8, West Burlington 8, Clarinda 6, Pella Christian 5, West Sioux 4, South Hamilton 2, West Branch 1.
CLASS 1A
1. North Linn (6) 5-0 87. 1
2. Wapsie Valley (4) 3-0 86. 4
3. Lake Mills 4-0 64. 3
(tie) Martensdale-St. Marys 4-0 64. 2
5. Springville 5-0 43. 5
6. West Fork 3-0 33 T6
7. Remsen St. Mary’s 3-0 32. T6
8. Le Mars Gehlen 5-0 29. 9
9. North Mahaska 4-0 21. NR
10. Easton Valley 4-0 20. NR
(tie) Montezuma. 4-1. 20. T6
Others receiving votes: Keota 17, Danville 11, New London 10, Grand View Christian 5, GMG 4, Algona Garrigan 2, Janesville 1, Fremont-Mills 1.
Area Schedule Busy Tonight:
It will be another busy night of prep sports, especially in the Super Conference.
Games tonight in the SEISC will see doubleheaders:
- Wapello at Lone Tree
- Mediapolis at Winfield-Mount Union
- Holy Trinity at Danville
- Notre Dame at Central Lee
- WACO at Van Buren County
- New London at West Burlington
The girls’ portion of the double dip will tip at 6:00 p.m., the boys’ games will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Bowling: Fairfield Sweeps Panthers:
The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ bowling teams dropped matches to Fairfield, last night.
The Fairfield girls’ won 2,106-1,914 — the Trojan boys’ picked up a 2,477-2,148 pin win.
Levi Svoboda rolled a series 326 to lead the Panther boys’, while Megan Smith paced the Panther girls’ with a series 256.